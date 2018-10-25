Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced on Thursday that sophomore left tackle Trey Smith will be out indefinitely after physicians discovered blood clots in his lungs on Wednesday.

Smith will continue to receive care under the guidance of the University of Tennessee team physicians and he is expected to make a full recovery.“The most important thing is for Trey to be able to get healthy,” Pruitt said. “He has been an outstanding student-athlete during my time here on and off the field. Our sole focus for Trey is on his recovery. We are thankful that our medical staff discovered this and is getting him the proper treatment.”

Smith was cleared by doctors to play football in 2018 after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs last February. He was treated for his condition with a six-month course of anticoagulants, and he returned to full participation in practice in August.