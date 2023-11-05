Advertisement
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's blowout win over UConn

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UConn Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

In Tennessee's 59-3 win over UConn, the Vols emptied the bench during the second half.

Due to this, a large number of players saw the field and recorded snaps.

Here are the full snap counts and PFF Grades from the players who checked in.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

30

88.6

Nico Iamaleava

15

84.1

Gaston Moore

14

75.1

Navy Shuler

7

65.6
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

15

88.1

Dylan Sampson

15

73.3

Khalifa Keith

14

53.2

Hunter Barnes

9

59.7

Cameron Seldon

8

57.7

Patrick Wilk

5

81.4
Wide receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

35

69.7

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

34

67.7

Squirrel White

29

75.3

Chas Nimrod

18

53.8

Michael Bittner

14

60.7

Jack Jancek

12

56

Kaleb Webb

10

78.4

Dee Williams

8

58

Dayton Sneed

7

70.3

Jackson Locke

7

58.5

Garrett Young

7

58.3

Nathan Leacock

7

56

Trey Weary

7

41.7

Nathan Roberts

3

61.2

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Nico Iamaleava shows flashes during pair of drives against UConn

Tight end
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

McCallan Castles

29

76.2

Ethan Davis

14

67.6

Jacob Warren

9

70.1

Charlie Browder

7

63

Cody Duncan

4

59.5

Titus Rohrer

3

69.2
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Cooper Mays

38

67.7

Jeremiah Crawford

38

60.8

Javontez Spraggins

38

60.7

Gerald Mincey

30

63.7

Ollie Lane

30

55.7

Addison Nichols

22

56.2

Dayne Davis

15

64.2

Vysen Lang

14

67.6

Connor Meadows

14

69.9

Gus Hill

14

36.5

Mo Clipper Jr.

14

59

Brian Grant

14

53.1

Braeden Krivosh

14

52.9

Parker Ball

14

60.5

Jackson Lampley

14

53.4

Larry Johnson III

7

55.8

Offensive Notes

- Joe Milton III was the highest graded player at 88.6

- Jaylen Wright right behind him at 88.1

- Nico Iamaleava with an impressive 84.1

- 46 total players saw the field on offense

- Dee Williams played eight snaps at WR

- The highest graded receiver was Kaleb Webb

DEFENSE

Defensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Kurrott Garland

33

66.1

Elijah Simmons

27

67.9

Tyler Baron

26

80

Daevin Hobbs

25

64.7

James Pearce Jr.

24

76.1

Bryson Eason

23

51.3

Omarr Norman-Lott

22

51.9

Roman Harrison

22

55.9

Joshua Josephs

21

61.4

Tyre West

18

34.2

Jayson Jenkins

17

47

Caleb Herring

15

52.2

Dominic Bailey

14

52.5

Austin Lewis

13

85.7

Isaac Green

4

68.1

Trevor Duncan

3

49.9

Joshua Helsdon

3

50.1
Line backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Elijah Herring

39

54.8

Aaron Beasley

39

69.9

Kalib Perry

36

71

Jeremiah Telander

34

43.1

Jalen Smith

3

65.2

Ben Bolton

3

63.3

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' defense provides program-record three scores in win over UConn

Defensive back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jourdan Thomas

48

68.1

Wesley Walker

46

49.9

Rickey Gibson III

40

68.8

Jaylen McCollough

40

76.9

Andre Turrentine

34

76.2

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

33

72.7

Doneiko Slaughter

30

60.6

Tamarion McDonald

25

71.9

Will Brooks

25

70.3

Warren Burrell

23

73.1

Brandon Turnage

19

67.1

John Slaughter

3

61.7

Christian Conyer

3

61.2

William Wright

3

61.9

Defensive Notes

- The highest-graded defender was Austin Lewis at 85.7

- Jourdan Thomas played the most snaps with 48

- Tyler Baron earned the grade of an 80

- Kalib Perry led linebackers with a 71

- Defensive backs graded poorly overall

- 37 defenders saw the field

–––––

