Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's blowout win over UConn
In Tennessee's 59-3 win over UConn, the Vols emptied the bench during the second half.
Due to this, a large number of players saw the field and recorded snaps.
Here are the full snap counts and PFF Grades from the players who checked in.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
30
|
88.6
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
15
|
84.1
|
Gaston Moore
|
14
|
75.1
|
Navy Shuler
|
7
|
65.6
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
15
|
88.1
|
Dylan Sampson
|
15
|
73.3
|
Khalifa Keith
|
14
|
53.2
|
Hunter Barnes
|
9
|
59.7
|
Cameron Seldon
|
8
|
57.7
|
Patrick Wilk
|
5
|
81.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
35
|
69.7
|
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|
34
|
67.7
|
Squirrel White
|
29
|
75.3
|
Chas Nimrod
|
18
|
53.8
|
Michael Bittner
|
14
|
60.7
|
Jack Jancek
|
12
|
56
|
Kaleb Webb
|
10
|
78.4
|
Dee Williams
|
8
|
58
|
Dayton Sneed
|
7
|
70.3
|
Jackson Locke
|
7
|
58.5
|
Garrett Young
|
7
|
58.3
|
Nathan Leacock
|
7
|
56
|
Trey Weary
|
7
|
41.7
|
Nathan Roberts
|
3
|
61.2
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
McCallan Castles
|
29
|
76.2
|
Ethan Davis
|
14
|
67.6
|
Jacob Warren
|
9
|
70.1
|
Charlie Browder
|
7
|
63
|
Cody Duncan
|
4
|
59.5
|
Titus Rohrer
|
3
|
69.2
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Cooper Mays
|
38
|
67.7
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
38
|
60.8
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
38
|
60.7
|
Gerald Mincey
|
30
|
63.7
|
Ollie Lane
|
30
|
55.7
|
Addison Nichols
|
22
|
56.2
|
Dayne Davis
|
15
|
64.2
|
Vysen Lang
|
14
|
67.6
|
Connor Meadows
|
14
|
69.9
|
Gus Hill
|
14
|
36.5
|
Mo Clipper Jr.
|
14
|
59
|
Brian Grant
|
14
|
53.1
|
Braeden Krivosh
|
14
|
52.9
|
Parker Ball
|
14
|
60.5
|
Jackson Lampley
|
14
|
53.4
|
Larry Johnson III
|
7
|
55.8
Offensive Notes
- Joe Milton III was the highest graded player at 88.6
- Jaylen Wright right behind him at 88.1
- Nico Iamaleava with an impressive 84.1
- 46 total players saw the field on offense
- Dee Williams played eight snaps at WR
- The highest graded receiver was Kaleb Webb
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Kurrott Garland
|
33
|
66.1
|
Elijah Simmons
|
27
|
67.9
|
Tyler Baron
|
26
|
80
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
25
|
64.7
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
24
|
76.1
|
Bryson Eason
|
23
|
51.3
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
22
|
51.9
|
Roman Harrison
|
22
|
55.9
|
Joshua Josephs
|
21
|
61.4
|
Tyre West
|
18
|
34.2
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
17
|
47
|
Caleb Herring
|
15
|
52.2
|
Dominic Bailey
|
14
|
52.5
|
Austin Lewis
|
13
|
85.7
|
Isaac Green
|
4
|
68.1
|
Trevor Duncan
|
3
|
49.9
|
Joshua Helsdon
|
3
|
50.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Elijah Herring
|
39
|
54.8
|
Aaron Beasley
|
39
|
69.9
|
Kalib Perry
|
36
|
71
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
34
|
43.1
|
Jalen Smith
|
3
|
65.2
|
Ben Bolton
|
3
|
63.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
48
|
68.1
|
Wesley Walker
|
46
|
49.9
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
40
|
68.8
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
40
|
76.9
|
Andre Turrentine
|
34
|
76.2
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
33
|
72.7
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
30
|
60.6
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
25
|
71.9
|
Will Brooks
|
25
|
70.3
|
Warren Burrell
|
23
|
73.1
|
Brandon Turnage
|
19
|
67.1
|
John Slaughter
|
3
|
61.7
|
Christian Conyer
|
3
|
61.2
|
William Wright
|
3
|
61.9
Defensive Notes
- The highest-graded defender was Austin Lewis at 85.7
- Jourdan Thomas played the most snaps with 48
- Tyler Baron earned the grade of an 80
- Kalib Perry led linebackers with a 71
- Defensive backs graded poorly overall
- 37 defenders saw the field
