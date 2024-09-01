Advertisement

in other news

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

Photos of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Chattanooga to open 2024.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

My thoughts from Tennessee football's dominating win over Chattanooga to open the season.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee offense shines in season-opening rout of Chattanooga

Tennessee offense shines in season-opening rout of Chattanooga

Tennessee opened its 2024 season against Chattanooga on Saturday. Here's what happened.

 • Noah Taylor
Nico Iamaleava sets program record in first home start with Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava sets program record in first home start with Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava has already etched his name in the record book in just one half as the Vols' 2024 starter.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava torches Chattanooga in first quarter

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava torches Chattanooga in first quarter

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed his first 120 passes of the game against Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates opening win over Chattanooga

Photos of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Chattanooga to open 2024.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

Key takeaways: Bru McCoy makes triumphant return to Neyland Stadium

My thoughts from Tennessee football's dominating win over Chattanooga to open the season.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee offense shines in season-opening rout of Chattanooga

Tennessee offense shines in season-opening rout of Chattanooga

Tennessee opened its 2024 season against Chattanooga on Saturday. Here's what happened.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Sep 1, 2024
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over Chattanooga
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

Tennessee football got off to a strong start to the 2024 season with a dominating win over Chattanooga.

The Vols' effort on both sides of the ball led to a 69-3 victory.

Here are snap counts and PFF game grades from the matchup.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Nico Iamaleava

54

87.3

Gaston Moore

23

72.2

Jake Merklinger

17

48

Running backs
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Dylan Sampson

28

89.7

Cameron Seldon

25

62.4

Khalifa Keith

17

71.6

DeSean Bishop

15

75.7

Peyton Lewis

9

58.3

Wide receivers
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Chris Brazzell II

54

65.4

Squirrel White

44

57.0

Bru McCoy

41

75.6

Kaleb Webb

33

59.7

Nathan Leacock

26

62.5

Dayton Sneed

26

57.4

Chas Nimrod

24

59.4

Dont'e Thornton

17

85.2

Trey Weary

17

84.4

Tight ends
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Holden Staes

25

68.5

Miles Kitselman

25

48.3

Ethan Davis

18

75.4

Cole Harrison

17

55.5

Charlie Browder

9

42.0

Offensive line
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Cooper Mays

54

79.4

Lance Heard

45

65.9

Javontez Spraggins

44

72.2

Jackson Lampley

44

60.0

Andrej Karic

43

73.6

John Campbell Jr.

37

64.4

Larry Johnson III

32

67.9

Jesse Perry

32

55.8

Dayne Davis

25

63.0

William Satterwhite

23

64.3

Shamurad Umarov

23

55.4

Bennett Warren

17

61.4

Vysen Lang

17

61.0

Ayden Bussell

17

59.1

Brian Grant

17

53.0

Offensive Notes

- Dylan Sampson led the way on offense with an 89.7 grade

- Nico Iamaleava was right behind him with 87.3

- Wide receivers Dont'e Thornton and Trey Weary were the others above an 80 grade

- 15 offensive linemen played in the game

- Andrej Karic had a better grade than Jackson Lampley in similar snap counts

- Ethan Davis was the highest-graded tight end

DEFENSE

Defensive line
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Caleb Herring

20

61.9

Tyre West

16

88.3

Jaxson Moi

16

67.0

Daevin Hobbs

16

63.6

Dominic Bailey

16

53.7

Omari Thomas

15

74.0

Joshua Josephs

15

71.5

Bryson Eason

15

58.6

Omarr Norman-Lott

14

70.1

Elijah Simmons

14

67.9

Jayson Jenkins

13

64.6

James Pearce Jr.

10

60.1

Carson Gentle

8

68.4

Jordan Ross

8

66.9

Jamal Wallace

8

64.6

Tyree Weathersby

8

59.9

Nathan Robinson

8

53.7

Joshua Helsdon

8

42.7

Isaiah Inge

4

61.4

Mike Bethea II

4

61.4

Kellen Lindstrom

4

61.3

Tim Amet

4

53.3

Line backers
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Kalib Perry

27

72.1

Jeremiah Telander

25

71.8

Jalen Smith

24

75.3

Arion Carter

21

50.6

Keenan Pili

15

82.8

Ryan Scott

8

56.6

Grier Short

7

64.7

Eli Purcell

7

62.7

Defensive backs
PlayerSnap CountPFF Grade

Jalen McMurray

32

65.8

Boo Carter

30

59.8

Jermod McCoy

28

71.8

Will Brooks

27

63.1

Andre Turrentine

27

54.8

Jordan Matthews

23

73

Christian Harrison

23

60.1

Christian Charles

20

66.1

Jakobe Thomas

19

71.5

John Slaughter

12

62.7

Edrees Farooq

11

70.6

Marcus Goree Jr.

6

63.9

Montrell Bandy

4

61.1

Colin Brazzell

3

60.2

Jackson Mathews

1

60.1

Steele Katina

1

60.0

Defensive Notes

- 46 players got in for at least one snap on defense

- The highest-graded was Tyre West at 88.3

- Keenan Pili also notched an 82.8 grade

- The highest-graded defensive back was Jordan Matthews

- Christian Harrison had a slightly better grade than Boo Carter but both were around average

- Caleb Herring got the most snaps on the defensive line

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tennessee
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Tennessee
1 - 0
Tennessee
-5.5
Tennessee
1 - 0
Tennessee
Kent St.
0 - 1
Kent St.
Finished
Tennessee
69
Arrow
Tennessee
Chattanooga
3
Chattanooga