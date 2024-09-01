in other news
Tennessee football got off to a strong start to the 2024 season with a dominating win over Chattanooga.
The Vols' effort on both sides of the ball led to a 69-3 victory.
Here are snap counts and PFF game grades from the matchup.
OFFENSE
Offensive Notes
- Dylan Sampson led the way on offense with an 89.7 grade
- Nico Iamaleava was right behind him with 87.3
- Wide receivers Dont'e Thornton and Trey Weary were the others above an 80 grade
- 15 offensive linemen played in the game
- Andrej Karic had a better grade than Jackson Lampley in similar snap counts
- Ethan Davis was the highest-graded tight end
DEFENSE
Defensive Notes
- 46 players got in for at least one snap on defense
- The highest-graded was Tyre West at 88.3
- Keenan Pili also notched an 82.8 grade
- The highest-graded defensive back was Jordan Matthews
- Christian Harrison had a slightly better grade than Boo Carter but both were around average
- Caleb Herring got the most snaps on the defensive line
