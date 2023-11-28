Snap counts, PFF grades for the Vols' defense in the 2023 regular season
With the regular season over, PFF has assigned grades to each player for the 2023 campaign.
Here are the full grades for each Tennessee defender and how many snaps they played.
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Tyler Baron
|
444
|
79.2
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
425
|
86.7
|
Omari Thomas
|
329
|
64.9
|
Roman Harrison
|
301
|
61.1
|
Kurott Garland
|
298
|
56.3
|
Bryson Eason
|
280
|
52.4
|
Dominic Bailey
|
256
|
56.3
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
235
|
70.4
|
Joshua Josephs
|
183
|
80.6
|
Tyre West
|
174
|
60
|
Elijah Simmons
|
174
|
77
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
151
|
58
|
Caleb Herring
|
76
|
55.3
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
42
|
59.6
|
Austin Lewis
|
38
|
73.3
|
Isaac Green
|
10
|
54.1
|
Joshua Helsdon
|
5
|
51
|
Trevor Duncan
|
3
|
38.9
|
Nathan Robinson
|
2
|
48.9
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
652
|
71.8
|
Elijah Herring
|
543
|
50.2
|
Kalib Perry
|
178
|
75.3
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
165
|
71.9
|
Arion Carter
|
126
|
44.4
|
Keenan Pili
|
30
|
80.8
|
Ben Bolton
|
14
|
72.9
|
Jalen Smith
|
7
|
52.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
762
|
83
|
Wesley Walker
|
636
|
70.6
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
609
|
73.5
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
486
|
76.3
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
387
|
59.1
|
Kamal Hadden
|
311
|
85.8
|
Andre Turrentine
|
250
|
54.2
|
Will Brooks
|
185
|
65.5
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
173
|
66.8
|
Warren Burrell
|
166
|
68
|
Brandon Turnage
|
149
|
60.7
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
136
|
68.2
|
William Wright
|
14
|
55.1
|
Christian Harrison
|
12
|
62.1
|
John Slaughter
|
4
|
61.8
|
Christian Conyer
|
4
|
60.3
|
Jordan Matthews
|
3
|
62.7
|
De'Shawn Rucker
|
1
|
37.6
Notes
- Of 858 total defensive snaps, Jaylen McCollough played the most with 762
- James Pearce Jr. was the highest-graded defender at 86.7
- Kamal Hadden second at 85.8
- Keenan Pili the highest-graded line backer in his one game
- Tyler Baron played the most snaps on the d-line
- Line backers graded largely poorly
–––––
–––––