Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Snap counts, PFF grades for the Vols' defense in the 2023 regular season

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) fumbles the ball as Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) trails him, during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) fumbles the ball as Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) trails him, during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

With the regular season over, PFF has assigned grades to each player for the 2023 campaign.

Here are the full grades for each Tennessee defender and how many snaps they played.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Defensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Tyler Baron

444

79.2

James Pearce Jr.

425

86.7

Omari Thomas

329

64.9

Roman Harrison

301

61.1

Kurott Garland

298

56.3

Bryson Eason

280

52.4

Dominic Bailey

256

56.3

Omarr Norman-Lott

235

70.4

Joshua Josephs

183

80.6

Tyre West

174

60

Elijah Simmons

174

77

Daevin Hobbs

151

58

Caleb Herring

76

55.3

Jayson Jenkins

42

59.6

Austin Lewis

38

73.3

Isaac Green

10

54.1

Joshua Helsdon

5

51

Trevor Duncan

3

38.9

Nathan Robinson

2

48.9
Advertisement
Line backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

652

71.8

Elijah Herring

543

50.2

Kalib Perry

178

75.3

Jeremiah Telander

165

71.9

Arion Carter

126

44.4

Keenan Pili

30

80.8

Ben Bolton

14

72.9

Jalen Smith

7

52.3

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Snap counts, PFF grades for the Vols' offense in the 2023 regular season

Defensive back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen McCollough

762

83

Wesley Walker

636

70.6

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

609

73.5

Tamarion McDonald

486

76.3

Doneiko Slaughter

387

59.1

Kamal Hadden

311

85.8

Andre Turrentine

250

54.2

Will Brooks

185

65.5

Jourdan Thomas

173

66.8

Warren Burrell

166

68

Brandon Turnage

149

60.7

Rickey Gibson III

136

68.2

William Wright

14

55.1

Christian Harrison

12

62.1

John Slaughter

4

61.8

Christian Conyer

4

60.3

Jordan Matthews

3

62.7

De'Shawn Rucker

1

37.6

Notes

- Of 858 total defensive snaps, Jaylen McCollough played the most with 762

- James Pearce Jr. was the highest-graded defender at 86.7

- Kamal Hadden second at 85.8

- Keenan Pili the highest-graded line backer in his one game

- Tyler Baron played the most snaps on the d-line

- Line backers graded largely poorly

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement