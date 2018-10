Tennessee's defense will be without defensive end/linebacker Jonathan Kongbo for the rest of the season.



Head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed on The Nation that Kongbo suffered a torn ACL.

Kongbo injured his knee in the second half of the Vols 30-24 win over Auburn and left Jordan-Hare Stadium on crutches Saturday.

Kongbo has 11 tackles on the season, including seven the last two games. Kongbo had two tackles and an interception in Saturday's win.