Southwind DT Kristian Williams sees Tennessee interest grow
Memphis (Southwind) defensive tackle Kristian Williams has been on the recruiting radar for a few years now. As his body has matured and toned up, the interior monster has seen his recruitment pick up this spring, though.
"I picked up a bunch of interest," Williams said. "A lot of college coaches came by to watch me this spring. I'm at nine offers right now and I think more are coming. I get lots of messages from coaches. They want me to come up to camp."
Memphis, Minnesota, Indiana, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, UCF, Missouri and Louisville have all offered Williams. He was offered by Tennessee's previous staff but recently re-offered by Jeremy Pruitt. He was in Knoxville three times last year, so he is very aware with all that Tennessee has to offer. That hasn't stopped the new staff from pushing to get him back to Rocky Top.
"I talk to coach (David) Johnson and he wants to get me up there," Williams said. "They want to get me up there so they can see me. I hope to get up there to camp next month."
Williams had a great relationship with former Vol offensive line coach Walt Wells. Johnson and Tracy Rocker have picked that up and carried it to a point where Williams has a strong belief in the new vision for Tennessee football.
"The new coaching staff is going to come in and make an impact and turn it to the way it used to be," Williams said.
"The facilities are outstanding and the fan base is all in with supporting Tennessee as a person and a program. The coaches don't just tell you about the athletics, but also the academics and how it's going to benefit you 40 years from now."
At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Williams showcases plenty of power and size. It's impressed Rocker with what Williams offers in the defensive trenches.
"My number one thing that Tracy Rocker has told me is my character," Williams said. "He likes that I have a quick twitch and how my hands are and how quick I am off the ball. He says versatile guy that can play all over the line.
"Lately I've been talking him more and more. He keeps it real with me at all times. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. He's determined and I like that."
He's also bought in with the weight program and has seen steady growth. He's changed his body from being a touch out of shape to quite the specimen.
"Technically I'm not that much bigger," Williams said. "It looks like I got bigger, but in reality I lost the fat and turned it into muscle. I'm about 278 right now so I think that's a good weight for me."
So where do things go from here for Williams? He's going to take some trips this summer and will take official visits this fall in hopes of an end of the year decision.
"I'd like to sign in December so sometime before then," Williams said. "I want to find a place that doesn't just think about only football. How I'm going to grow as a man both physically, mentally and socially. Just somewhere I can come in and make an impact."
Rivals.com ranks Williams as a 3-star defensive tackle in the class of 2019.