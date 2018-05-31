Memphis (Southwind) defensive tackle Kristian Williams has been on the recruiting radar for a few years now. As his body has matured and toned up, the interior monster has seen his recruitment pick up this spring, though.

"I picked up a bunch of interest," Williams said. "A lot of college coaches came by to watch me this spring. I'm at nine offers right now and I think more are coming. I get lots of messages from coaches. They want me to come up to camp."

Memphis, Minnesota, Indiana, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, UCF, Missouri and Louisville have all offered Williams. He was offered by Tennessee's previous staff but recently re-offered by Jeremy Pruitt. He was in Knoxville three times last year, so he is very aware with all that Tennessee has to offer. That hasn't stopped the new staff from pushing to get him back to Rocky Top.

"I talk to coach (David) Johnson and he wants to get me up there," Williams said. "They want to get me up there so they can see me. I hope to get up there to camp next month."

Williams had a great relationship with former Vol offensive line coach Walt Wells. Johnson and Tracy Rocker have picked that up and carried it to a point where Williams has a strong belief in the new vision for Tennessee football.

"The new coaching staff is going to come in and make an impact and turn it to the way it used to be," Williams said.

"The facilities are outstanding and the fan base is all in with supporting Tennessee as a person and a program. The coaches don't just tell you about the athletics, but also the academics and how it's going to benefit you 40 years from now."