Dalton Knecht is one step closer to becoming a consensus All-American.

A day after being named SEC Player of the Year, the highly-touted Tennessee basketball guard was tabbed a First Team All-American by Sporting News on Tuesday.

The outlet is one of four considered for consensus All-American honors.

Knecht, a former transfer from Northern Colorado, has made an indelible mark on the Tennessee program in his lone season in Knoxville.

His record scoring performances throughput the regular season were paramount in the Vols first outright SEC title-winning season in 16 years.

Knecht averaged 21.4 points per game and 25.5 points in league play, the highest conference scoring average in Division I college basketball. It is the highest average of a Power Six player since the 2019-20 season.

Knecht has been virtually unstoppable over the last two months, positing seven 30-point, five 35-point and three 39-point games. He reached the 40-point threshold for the first time in his career in Tennessee's regular season finale against Kentucky last Saturday. It was the first time since 1990 that a Vols player scored 40 points in regulation.

As impressive as his overall stats are, Knecht was at his best on the road. He averaged 24.8 points, 50.8% field goal shooting and 43% shooting from three-point range in 11 road games. He scored 22-plus points in eight of those games and more than 32 points in three.

Knecht's 37 points at North Carolina on Nov. 28 tied for the most by a visiting player at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Knecht, who was a four-time SEC Player of the Week, is up for nearly every individual accolade in college basketball. His name has shown up on the Naismith, Lute Olson, Oscar Robertson and Wooden national player of the year watch lists.

"I feel I've always thought I could play at this level. So, I just think it was playing with tons of confidence and it was a big shoutout to my teammates for being super confident," Knecht said. "Whenever during timeouts they'd always just tell me to go out and hoop. Just go play you. Just go out and hoop. Just a big shoutout to my teammates."

Knecht has Tennessee in position for more than a conference title, too.

The Vols are in contention for one of the four No. 1 seeds, which would be a first in program history and they can further stake their case in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville later this week.

As the 1-seed, Tennessee will get a double-bye and an automatic spot in the tournament quarterfinals where it will face the winner of 8-seed LSU and 9-seed Mississippi State at Bridgestone Arena on Friday at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN).