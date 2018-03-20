Throughout the the week, VolQuest.com has discussed many of the key storylines and questions surrounding the Vols as they prepare for their first spring practice under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee takes the field March 20, with a weekly practice schedule set for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Pruitt inherits a team with limited scholarship numbers already, and he’ll have to deal with a handful of players who will either be out or limited all spring, too.

OL Trey Smith (undisclosed)

OL Chance Hall (knee)

OL K’Rojhn Calbert (knee)

WR Jauan Jennings (knee)

DT Quay Piccou (undisclosed)

LB Daniel Bituli (knee, shoulder)

DB Cheyenne Labruzza (knee)

DB Todd Kelly Jr. (knee, ankle)

DB D.J. Henderson (undisclosed)

How the new staff manages the short numbers — especially along the offense line — remains a big question mark. Tennessee’s offensive line is particularly shorthanded with no Smith or Hall available and Calbert very limited.

With a two-deep littered with walk-ons, managing reps could be a challenge. Elsewhere, Will Ignont stands to get a bunch of snaps at inside linebacker this spring with Daniel Bituli sidelined. The rising sophomore has the tools and traits that Pruitt previously recruited for the position at FSU, Georgia and Alabama.

Also defensively, the Vols are expected to be without Quay Piccou this spring.

In the secondary, Theo Jackson will get extra reps at safety with both Todd Kelly Jr. and Cheyenne Labruzza out or limited. Jackson, a long 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore, is expected to get looks at several spots in the secondary including safety, STAR/nickel and possibly corner.