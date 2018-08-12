Volquest.com

On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee will hold its first major scrimmage of the preseason and while there's many things on the agenda to work on for the Vols, the first priority for Jeremy Pruitt is rather simplistic.

“We have some guys who play with toughness but they don't do it all the time,” Pruitt said on Thursday. “They show that they can do it but if you are going to be a great player and have a great team, the number one core ingrediant is you better have a tough football team. “Anybody can do it for one day. The great teams do it all the time and they can do it over and over in October and November. If you are talking about are we bigger and stronger? Yea absolutely. Our guys in the weight room have done a fantastic job. They have worked really hard. Do they have more discipline? Yes, we do. Do we have more mental toughness from the spring? Absolutely. I think a lot of that has to do with an infusion of guys who didn't participate in the spring. I think things are contagious. If the expectations are this is how we are going to do it and the people in the room demand it. Then you either do it or they probably get replaced. I think we have some guys who are trying to do it the right way.” Who and how many of those guys show up in Sunday's scrimmage will be telling for Pruitt and his staff. As for what else Pruitt is looking for today...

KEY OPPORTUNITY FOR QUARTERBACKS

Pruitt has made it clear by what little he has said that he's not interested in daily updates on his quarterback battle. Last Sunday, redshirt sophomore Jarrett Guarantano clearly had the best day of the quarterbacks in the open practice and the New Jersey native has been the best signal-caller to this point in fall camp. But Pruitt is looking for more and it starts with consistency. “Some days some guys do better than they did the day before, but there’s lots of inconsistency,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to find guys who are going to be consistent, who are going to take care of the football, that are going to make the guys around them better. These guys are all getting opportunities. They’re taking it all in and we’ll kind of assess things a couple of days after the scrimmage.” Did the quarterbacks avoid turnovers? How did they affect their teammates? These will be key questions Sunday afternoon.

OTHER ITEMS OF NOTE FOR SCRIMMAGE NO. 1