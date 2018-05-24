NASHVILLE — Malachi Moore already holds more than a dozen offers and is one of the elite cornerback prospects in the Southeast from the 2020 class.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back from Hewitt Trussville (Ala.) picked up a Tennessee offer in January and then visited the Vols in late March. At the Rivals 3Stripe Camp in Nashville on Sunday, Moore said that Tennessee remains one of the schools currently recruiting him the hardest.

“I like Tennessee a lot,” he said.

“It was cool. I liked the whole way Jeremy Pruitt is running things now. I heard so much good stuff from the people that’s been there with Butch Jones and how he’s already changing everything.”

Moore made the visit to Rocky Top with his parents and got a chance to watch practice and meet Pruitt, defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer and cornerbacks coach Terry Fair.

While touring the facilities and taking pictures was fun, Moore thought the best part of his visit was watching Pruitt in action during practice.

“I liked the way he worked with the corners hands-on. You don’t usually see that from a head coach,” he said.