Talented 2020 CB details interest in the Vols
NASHVILLE — Malachi Moore already holds more than a dozen offers and is one of the elite cornerback prospects in the Southeast from the 2020 class.
The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back from Hewitt Trussville (Ala.) picked up a Tennessee offer in January and then visited the Vols in late March. At the Rivals 3Stripe Camp in Nashville on Sunday, Moore said that Tennessee remains one of the schools currently recruiting him the hardest.
“I like Tennessee a lot,” he said.
“It was cool. I liked the whole way Jeremy Pruitt is running things now. I heard so much good stuff from the people that’s been there with Butch Jones and how he’s already changing everything.”
Moore made the visit to Rocky Top with his parents and got a chance to watch practice and meet Pruitt, defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer and cornerbacks coach Terry Fair.
While touring the facilities and taking pictures was fun, Moore thought the best part of his visit was watching Pruitt in action during practice.
“I liked the way he worked with the corners hands-on. You don’t usually see that from a head coach,” he said.
Great time at the University of Tennessee yesterday! Thanks for having us!!! #blessed #GBO pic.twitter.com/Q8XPnI1mOK— Penny Moore, NBCT (@aka_pmoe) March 31, 2018
As a sophomore, Moore led the Huskies with seven pass breakups on an 11-1 team. He also added 26 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He has dreams of only only playing in college but the NFL, and said that Tennessee’s two-headed tandem of Fair and Pruitt possibly could help him achieve that goal.
“They said they need a corner like me to come be physical and set the edge. I’m physical. I’ll go make a play on the ball or make a tackle,” Moore said.
“Terry Fair played in the NFL, that’s one thing. That he really played at the next level. And then Jeremy Pruitt, he’s put a lot of guys into the league. That’s big.”
Moore is set for a busy summer, planning to be back on Rocky Top as well as visit a slew of other SEC schools.
“I definitely want to get back up to Tennessee. I want to go to LSU, too,” he said.
“Back to Auburn and probably Florida, Arkansas and Michigan.”