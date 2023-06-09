However, this changed earlier this week. Key announced on Instagram that she was a participant in practice on Tuesday.

This was due to blood clots being found in her lungs. The medical scare was dealt with but she still was unable to participate in basketball activities while she rehabbed.

Just nine games into the 2022-23 season, Tennessee center Tamari Key was shut down for the remainder of the year.

This comes as the star was cleared to compete by doctors. Despite this, there are still some restrictions in place enforced by coaches and athletic trainers.

Coach Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols don't want to rush into things too quickly especially with the season not beginning for a handful of months.

"We're still going slow with her, taking our time getting her back in," said Harper. "She can practice without restrictions except for any that we are putting on her as a coaching staff and as an athletic training staff. Just to make sure we're progressing her in a safe way. Our goal is not tomorrow, our goal is getting her to full practice in October."

With her return to action, there is expected to be a period of time where she readjusts to basketball. Despite this, she has settled in nicely.

"It was good. I thought she did a good job," said Harper. "Obviously, it's been a while since she's been up and down with some contact, but I was excited with how she looked."

Although Key couldn't play last season, she still played a valuable role on the team.

She settled into a sort of coach's position as she led the team from the sideline and studied the game. This perspective from the bench could help her going forward.

However, the program is happy to have her back on the court. Even though she isn't at 100% yet, it was exciting to have her back as a player.

"It was just fun to get her back out on the court," said Harper. "I know she feels like she has a long way to go to get back to where she was but as a staff, we're going to have a lot of patience. We're just really excited that we're getting to make some progress or work with her."

Tennessee's schedule for the upcoming season is yet to be finalized. Key's first game back in Thompson-Boling Arena will likely take place in the opening days of November, though.

She will join a team full of returning and incoming talent that will hope to make another deep run in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.

With one year of eligibility remaining for Key, she will also attempt to further cement herself in the illustrious Lady Vol record book.

The shot-blocking center already owns three of the top four spots in blocks per game over the course of a season in school history including the top spot with 3.5 in 2021-22.

Her 295 blocks are also the most all-time by a Lady Vol. Her 3.0 blocks per contest throughout her career are the most by any Tennessee player by half a swat, as well.

The last record in the category she is yet to claim is blocks in a single game. Her highest total 11 vs. Texas A&M in 2022 but Kelley Cain holds the record with 12 in 2010.