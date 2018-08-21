Several years ago, Dominick Wood-Anderson was a quarterback at Steele Canyon High in California and then started his career at Arizona Western C.C. as a defensive lineman.

The experiment lasted three practices.

Tennessee’s junior college transfer was quickly moved to tight end, and now the 6-foot-4, 257-pound junior is positioned to potential start in the SEC with eye on the pros.

“Since that day, I stuck with it and it’s paid off,” Wood-Anderson said recently.

One of Jeremy Pruitt’s first signature recruiting wins was landing the nation’s top JUCO tight end over Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon in December. Wood-Anderson arrived at Tennessee in the summer and has quickly climbed up the depth chart due to his size and skill-set. He's had to earn it, though, as during open viewing periods of practice position coach Brian Niedermeyer has worked overtime to get Wood-Anderson prepared to play in the SEC.

“Dom is a bigger body than the other guys we’ve got,” Pruitt said. “He’s got soft hands. He’s learning what’s going on. He’s still learning how to practice, how we want to do things, but he’s doing a good job.”