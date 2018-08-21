TE Wood-Anderson impressing, improving as he adjusts to SEC
Several years ago, Dominick Wood-Anderson was a quarterback at Steele Canyon High in California and then started his career at Arizona Western C.C. as a defensive lineman.
The experiment lasted three practices.
Tennessee’s junior college transfer was quickly moved to tight end, and now the 6-foot-4, 257-pound junior is positioned to potential start in the SEC with eye on the pros.
“Since that day, I stuck with it and it’s paid off,” Wood-Anderson said recently.
One of Jeremy Pruitt’s first signature recruiting wins was landing the nation’s top JUCO tight end over Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon in December. Wood-Anderson arrived at Tennessee in the summer and has quickly climbed up the depth chart due to his size and skill-set. He's had to earn it, though, as during open viewing periods of practice position coach Brian Niedermeyer has worked overtime to get Wood-Anderson prepared to play in the SEC.
“Dom is a bigger body than the other guys we’ve got,” Pruitt said. “He’s got soft hands. He’s learning what’s going on. He’s still learning how to practice, how we want to do things, but he’s doing a good job.”
Last year, Wood-Anderson caught 31 balls for 258 yards. He hauled in two touchdowns — both in the Matadors’ 31-28 loss to East Mississippi C.C. in the national JUCO title game. The San Diego native explained that he attended Arizona Western C.C. for that very reason — it would get him ready to play at a place like Tennessee.
“The competition was better (than California),” he said.
“They put out like 20-plus dudes a year. It’s a lot of dudes you go against that I might see on this level.”
The Vols have recently plucked multiple prospects from AWCC in recent years, including Wood-Anderson, Jahmir Johnson and Jonathan Kongbo. They expect 'DWA' to have as big an impact as any newcomer in 2018.
Wood-Anderson is still adjusting to Tennessee’s terminology and scheme, and Niedermeyer has relentlessly challenged him on his blocking and ball security techniques. The junior credited his original development at the position to former teammate and current Arkansas tight end Jeremy Patton, and those skills have simply been furthered honed in his short time with the Vols.
He's at the position "he belongs" and now it's simply about getting better.
“Everybody can run, everybody can jump, everybody can catch the ball. It's the little things, like taking steps when you're blocking, taking the correct steps, where to break at,” Wood-Anderson said.
“My teammates have helped me a lot.They treat me like family and they welcomed me with open arms. We're all prepared to just work."