Here's how it stacked up to the rest of the conference.

Due to this, I looked at how the athletic program fared inside SEC play in eight sports — football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and. men's and women's tennis.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Tennessee was the SEC All-Sports champion for the third-straight season.

Tennessee is well above its competition at 72.3% in conference play between those eight sports. The best marks were in volleyball and men's tennis which featured 83.3% in both.

Then came softball at 79.2%, men's basketball at 77.8% and baseball at 73.3%. Those were also the three sports Tennessee won a regular season SEC championship in.

The worst winning percentage for Tennessee came in football where it went 4-4 and sat at 50%. However, it was the only school to not have a single team under .500 in any of these sports.

Second place was Texas A&M who notched a 57.3% winning percentage. Its best sport was women's tennis at 92.3%. It would go on to win the national championship in this while knocking out the Lady Vols in the Final Four.

Third place was Kentucky at 56.4%. Its best sport was men's tennis where it didn't drop a single match and went undefeated.

In last place was Missouri. The Tigers excelled in football at 75% but had two sports that went winless in conference play.