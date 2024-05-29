Advertisement
Tennessee 1st in average SEC win percentage in 2023-24 among eight sports

Mar 6, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30), forward Jonas Aidoo (0), guard Jordan Gainey (2) and guard Santiago Vescovi (25) celebrate following their win against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.
Mar 6, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30), forward Jonas Aidoo (0), guard Jordan Gainey (2) and guard Santiago Vescovi (25) celebrate following their win against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Tennessee was the SEC All-Sports champion for the third-straight season.

Due to this, I looked at how the athletic program fared inside SEC play in eight sports — football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and. men's and women's tennis.

Here's how it stacked up to the rest of the conference.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Average SEC Win % in 2023-24
Rank Team Win %

1

Tennessee

72.3

2

Texas A&M

57.3

3

Kentucky

56.4

4

Georgia

54.7

5

Florida

54.3

6

Auburn

51.8

7

Alabama

51.7

8

South Carolina

51.1

9

LSU

48.4

10

Arkansas

46.5

11

Ole Miss

42.2

12

Mississippi State

41.2

13

Vanderbilt

33.6

14

Missouri

31.7
In football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and men's and women's tennis

Tennessee is well above its competition at 72.3% in conference play between those eight sports. The best marks were in volleyball and men's tennis which featured 83.3% in both.

Then came softball at 79.2%, men's basketball at 77.8% and baseball at 73.3%. Those were also the three sports Tennessee won a regular season SEC championship in.

The worst winning percentage for Tennessee came in football where it went 4-4 and sat at 50%. However, it was the only school to not have a single team under .500 in any of these sports.

Second place was Texas A&M who notched a 57.3% winning percentage. Its best sport was women's tennis at 92.3%. It would go on to win the national championship in this while knocking out the Lady Vols in the Final Four.

Third place was Kentucky at 56.4%. Its best sport was men's tennis where it didn't drop a single match and went undefeated.

In last place was Missouri. The Tigers excelled in football at 75% but had two sports that went winless in conference play.

–––––

