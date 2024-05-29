Tennessee 1st in average SEC win percentage in 2023-24 among eight sports
On Tuesday, it was announced that Tennessee was the SEC All-Sports champion for the third-straight season.
Due to this, I looked at how the athletic program fared inside SEC play in eight sports — football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and. men's and women's tennis.
Here's how it stacked up to the rest of the conference.
|Rank
|Team
|Win %
|
1
|
Tennessee
|
72.3
|
2
|
Texas A&M
|
57.3
|
3
|
Kentucky
|
56.4
|
4
|
Georgia
|
54.7
|
5
|
Florida
|
54.3
|
6
|
Auburn
|
51.8
|
7
|
Alabama
|
51.7
|
8
|
South Carolina
|
51.1
|
9
|
LSU
|
48.4
|
10
|
Arkansas
|
46.5
|
11
|
Ole Miss
|
42.2
|
12
|
Mississippi State
|
41.2
|
13
|
Vanderbilt
|
33.6
|
14
|
Missouri
|
31.7
Tennessee is well above its competition at 72.3% in conference play between those eight sports. The best marks were in volleyball and men's tennis which featured 83.3% in both.
Then came softball at 79.2%, men's basketball at 77.8% and baseball at 73.3%. Those were also the three sports Tennessee won a regular season SEC championship in.
The worst winning percentage for Tennessee came in football where it went 4-4 and sat at 50%. However, it was the only school to not have a single team under .500 in any of these sports.
Second place was Texas A&M who notched a 57.3% winning percentage. Its best sport was women's tennis at 92.3%. It would go on to win the national championship in this while knocking out the Lady Vols in the Final Four.
Third place was Kentucky at 56.4%. Its best sport was men's tennis where it didn't drop a single match and went undefeated.
In last place was Missouri. The Tigers excelled in football at 75% but had two sports that went winless in conference play.
