Robert Ayers Jr. is back with the Tennessee football program.

Ayers, who played four seasons for the Vols at defensive end from 2005-08, is now a defensive graduate assistant on Josh Heupel's coaching staff, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Ayers Jr. was a four year letterman at Tennessee, totaling 113 tackles and 31.5 tackles for loss in 48 career games. He led the Vols in tackles in each of his last two seasons, combining for 27 in 2007 and 2008. He had 12 tackles for loss and four sacks during Tennessee's SEC Eastern Division championship run in 2007.

After starting all 12 games and recording a conference-high 15.5 tackles for loss for Tennessee as a senior captain in 2008, Ayres Jr. landed on the All-SEC first team. He was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Ayers Jr. played 10 seasons in the NFL, including stints with the Broncos, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions. He retired prior to the 2018 season with 265 career tackles, 34.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Ayers Jr. is no stranger to coaching. He has spent the last three years as an assistant coach in the high school ranks at two Knoxville area prep powerhouses.

In 2020, he served as the defensive line coach at Knoxville Catholic High School before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021. Ayers Jr. took over as the defensive coordinator at Oak Ridge High School in 2022 and was named the Tennessee Class 5A Region 3 Assistant Coach of the Year.

He joins a Tennessee coaching staff that led the program to its first 11-win season in more than 20 years, as well as an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.