McKenzie Milton , who played for Heupel at UCF, has been added as an offensive analyst, the team announced Thursday.

Another former quarterback that played under Josh Heupel is joining Tennessee ’s coaching staff.

Milton joined offensive coordinator Joey Halzle as the other former player to play under Heupel on the Vols’ staff.

Halzle was a backup quarterback at Oklahoma when Heupel served as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Milton had a productive career at UCF, passing for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns and leading the Knights to 27 wins over three seasons.

Heupel was UCF’s head coach for two of those seasons.

Milton suffered a season-ending injury that kept him out of football for two seasons before he played his final year of eligibility at Florida State in 2021.

Tennessee will be Milton’s first job in coaching.

"McKenzie represents everything that is great about college football," Heupel said in a press release. “His perseverance, determination and leadership are attributes that made him successful as a player and will no doubt translate to him being an outstanding future coach. He's always been a student of the game and understands the why behind what we do.

“We are thrilled to welcome McKenzie, Jany and Madden to Rocky Top."

"I couldn't be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with Coach Heupel," Milton added. "I am grateful to Coach Heupel and Director of Athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can."