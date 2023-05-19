The anticipated Tennessee-South Carolina series has undergone another late schedule change.

Just hours before the No. 18 Vols and No. 13 Gamecocks were slated to open the series in the first of a doubleheader on Friday at Founders Park, South Carolina announced that only one game will be played due to field conditions.

Inclement weather initially pushed the series opener from Thursday to Friday.

Game 1 of the final series of the regular season for both teams on Friday will now be played at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus with a doubleheader slated for Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Both games will be shortened to seven innings and will air on SEC Network.