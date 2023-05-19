Tennessee and South Carolina to play one game Friday, doubleheader Saturday
The anticipated Tennessee-South Carolina series has undergone another late schedule change.
Just hours before the No. 18 Vols and No. 13 Gamecocks were slated to open the series in the first of a doubleheader on Friday at Founders Park, South Carolina announced that only one game will be played due to field conditions.
Inclement weather initially pushed the series opener from Thursday to Friday.
Game 1 of the final series of the regular season for both teams on Friday will now be played at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus with a doubleheader slated for Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
Both games will be shortened to seven innings and will air on SEC Network.
Tennessee enters the weekend at 36-17 overall and 14-12 in SEC play and in need of at least a series win to give themselves a shot at top 16 national seed and the chance to host in the NCAA Tournament.
According to the latest postseason projections from D1Baseball.com, the Vols are projected as a No. 2 seed in the Morgantown, West Virginia regional with West Virginia, Notre Dame and Rider.
Tennessee has picked up plenty of momentum as of late. After struggling through the first half of their conference slate, the Vols have won 13 of their last 16 games, including three series wins over Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Kentucky.
As of now, Tennessee's RPI ranks 23rd nationally.
South Carolina (37-15, 15-11) has lost three-straight SEC series but has been successful at home with a 25-5 record this season.
