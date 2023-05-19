News More News
ago baseball Edit

Tennessee, Andrew Lindsey blank South Carolina in series opener

Tennessee RHP Andrew Lindsey got the start for the Vols’ series opener at South Carolina on Friday.
Tennessee RHP Andrew Lindsey got the start for the Vols’ series opener at South Carolina on Friday. (University of Tennessee Athletics)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

After being delayed a day because of inclement weather, the series opener between Tennessee and South Carolina was played on Friday. The Gamecocks probably wish it wasn't.

Behind a dominating pitching performance from starting right-hander Andrew Lindsey and a productive outing at the plate for Hunter Ensley, the No. 18 Vols blanked No. 13 South Carolina in Game 1, 5-0 at Founders Park in Columbia.

Lindsey (2-2) was masterful, striking out five while allowing just three hits and not giving up a walk in 97 pitches and 8.1 innings of work. He retired the last 17 batters that he faced.

Ensley went 4-of-5 hitting with a game-high three RBI.

Tennessee (37-17, 15-12 SEC) opened the scoring in the top half of the third after Christian Scott worked a lead off walk, Ensley scored him with an RBI single to right field to give the Vols a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee had a chance to do more damage in the frame but a strikeout left the bases loaded and the Vols up just a run.

Dylan Dreiling wasted no time taking advantage of a base runner in the fourth, hitting a two-run home run to left-center to extend Tennessee's lead to 3-0. It was followed up by a Scott single, who later scored off of another Ensley RBI to go up 4-0.

Ensley continued his impressive outing with his third RBI in the sixth to score Scott again and give Tennessee a 5-0 advantage.

Outside of some early opportunities, South Carolina (37-16, 15-12) never found a rhythm at the plate against Lindsey. The Gamecocks didn't reach base in the last six innings.

Tennessee will go for the series in the first of a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. The second game will follow at 7 p.m. ET. Both games will air on SEC Network.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}