After being delayed a day because of inclement weather, the series opener between Tennessee and South Carolina was played on Friday. The Gamecocks probably wish it wasn't.

Behind a dominating pitching performance from starting right-hander Andrew Lindsey and a productive outing at the plate for Hunter Ensley, the No. 18 Vols blanked No. 13 South Carolina in Game 1, 5-0 at Founders Park in Columbia.

Lindsey (2-2) was masterful, striking out five while allowing just three hits and not giving up a walk in 97 pitches and 8.1 innings of work. He retired the last 17 batters that he faced.

Ensley went 4-of-5 hitting with a game-high three RBI.

Tennessee (37-17, 15-12 SEC) opened the scoring in the top half of the third after Christian Scott worked a lead off walk, Ensley scored him with an RBI single to right field to give the Vols a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee had a chance to do more damage in the frame but a strikeout left the bases loaded and the Vols up just a run.

Dylan Dreiling wasted no time taking advantage of a base runner in the fourth, hitting a two-run home run to left-center to extend Tennessee's lead to 3-0. It was followed up by a Scott single, who later scored off of another Ensley RBI to go up 4-0.

Ensley continued his impressive outing with his third RBI in the sixth to score Scott again and give Tennessee a 5-0 advantage.

Outside of some early opportunities, South Carolina (37-16, 15-12) never found a rhythm at the plate against Lindsey. The Gamecocks didn't reach base in the last six innings.

Tennessee will go for the series in the first of a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. The second game will follow at 7 p.m. ET. Both games will air on SEC Network.