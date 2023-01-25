A day after locking up head coach Josh Heupel with a contract extension, Tennessee did the same for its athletics director.

Danny White, who has served as the school's vice chancellor and director of athletics since 2021, agreed to a contract extension starting at an annual salary of $2.2 million with a six-year rolling term.

Tennessee made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Danny White's strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time," Tennessee Chancellor Done Plowman said in a press release. "He's built the best team of athletics administrators in the country, a team committed to our student-athletes' well-being and to winning with integrity. He has set audacious goals for athletics and is exceeding every milestone. I appreciate his leadership, his vision and his commitment to making the University of Tennessee the very best."

Tennessee has enjoyed a plethora of successes in athletics since White's arrival two years ago.

In the last year, Tennessee teams have won six SEC championships including titles in women's soccer, women's swimming and diving, men's basketball and baseball and claimed the USA TODAY Network SEC All-Sports Trophy for the first time. Tennessee also finished 13th in the LEARFIELD Director's Cup, its highest ranking in 15 years.

White's first major hire after taking the job in January 2021 was Heupel, who formerly worked for him in the same capacity at UCF. In Heupel's second season leading the football program, the Vols won 11 games for the first time in more than 20 years, reached as high as No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 and beat rivals Alabama and Florida en route to an Orange Bowl win over Clemson while boasting college football's top offense.

Heupel signed an extension through January 2029 as well as a $4 million raise, bringing his salary to $9 million annually on Tuesday.

In addition to football, baseball reached No. 1 during the 2022 season and basketball finished No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll for the 2021-22 season.

"I am so fortunate to be in the right place at the right time," White said. "We have exceptional leadership-starting with Chancellor Done Plowman-and incredible support from President Randy Boyd and Board of Trustees Chair John Compton. We have the best roster of coaches in athletics, talented student-athletes and a dynamic administrative team to support the enterprise.

"Most importantly, the passion of Vol Nation gives us a unique opportunity to build the very best athletic department in America. We're just getting started on Rocky Top. I can't wait to see what's next!"

