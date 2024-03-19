Tennessee baseball is back in the win column.

After dropping the series to Alabama to begin SEC play, the Vols returned home to down Xavier 10-2 in Knoxville.

Tennessee (19-3) got three solid innings out of starter Zander Sechrist before turning to the bullpen. Sechrist finished with no hits, no runs, three strikeouts and a walk in his outing.

Relievers Dylan Loy, Brady Robertson, Kirby Connell, Marcus Phillips, Chris Stamos and Matthew Dallas all got work out of the bullpen.

Connell ate 2.1 innings for the Vols while tossing a pair of strikeouts without allowing any runs on just one hit. He got a win for his effort out of the bullpen.

Phillips left with an injury that cut his outing to just nine pitches and one out.

Xavier (9-12) allowed just a single home run while pitching seven pitchers. It was hit by Blake Burke to score two in the bottom of the first. He is now just two swings away

The Vols are now 16-0 at home this season. They will host Ole Miss this weekend for their first home series of SEC play.