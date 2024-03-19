Tennessee baseball back in win column, scrape by Xavier at home
Tennessee baseball is back in the win column.
After dropping the series to Alabama to begin SEC play, the Vols returned home to down Xavier 10-2 in Knoxville.
Tennessee (19-3) got three solid innings out of starter Zander Sechrist before turning to the bullpen. Sechrist finished with no hits, no runs, three strikeouts and a walk in his outing.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Relievers Dylan Loy, Brady Robertson, Kirby Connell, Marcus Phillips, Chris Stamos and Matthew Dallas all got work out of the bullpen.
Connell ate 2.1 innings for the Vols while tossing a pair of strikeouts without allowing any runs on just one hit. He got a win for his effort out of the bullpen.
Phillips left with an injury that cut his outing to just nine pitches and one out.
Xavier (9-12) allowed just a single home run while pitching seven pitchers. It was hit by Blake Burke to score two in the bottom of the first. He is now just two swings away
The Vols are now 16-0 at home this season. They will host Ole Miss this weekend for their first home series of SEC play.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1) Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2) Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3) Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4) Kavares Tears (L) - CF
5) Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
6) Cannon Peebles (B) - DH
7) Dean Curley (R) - SS
8) Reese Chapman (L) - RF
9) Charlie Taylor (R) - C
LHP - Zander Sechrist
Xavier
1) Luke Hammond (R) - 3B
2) Matt McCormick (L) - 1B
3) Hayden Christiansen (R) - DH
4) Isaac Wachsmann (R) - RF
5) Connor Misch (R) - LF
6) Matthew DePrey (R) - C
7) Adean Anderson (R) - CF
8) Jared Cushing (R) - 2B
9) Donavan Canterberry (R) - SS
RHP - Jonathan Kelly
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tennessee got off to a quick start. After Sechrist sat down the top of the lineup in order, Christian Moore drew a walk and was driven home by a Burke home run. This created a 2-0 lead after just one inning.
The Vols would knock out starting pitcher Jonathan Kelly after his fielders let him down. An error let Charlie Taylor reach and Moore earned a hit on a catchable ball by the short stop. Alex Vera entered in relief and stranded the bases loaded keeping it a two-run game.
Xavier would get one back in the top of the fourth after a two-out pinch-hit double. A wild pitch moved Carter Hendrickson to third before a Connor Misch used an infield single to drive him home. This all came off Loy after Sechrist's day was finished through three innings.
Tennessee fired right back in the bottom of the inning. Cannon Peebles and Dean Curley singled and a wild pitch pushed both into scoring position. Through a Reese Chapman sac fly, Charlie Taylor fielder's choice that featured an unsuccessful rundown and Moore ground out pushed three across to give the Vols a 5-1 advantage.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' young secondary 'more comfortable' two days into spring practice
It didn't take long for the Musketeers to threaten. In the top of the fifth, Xaviver put two on with no outs while facing Robertson. A sac-bunt moved the pair into scoring position before a grounder-out to second pushed one across.
Connell entered with two down to get out of the jam and keep the damage at just one run. In the bottom of the fifth, Tennessee got two aboard but stranded them.
Connell would remain in the game to keep things rolling in the favor of the Vols. He went through the seventh to keep the Musketeers from producing any more meaningful offense.
Tennessee added another run in the seventh on a Dylan Dreiling double down the left-field line to score Billy Amick from first. Chapman put together a nice at-bat with the bases loaded in the same frame to score an additional run. This made it a 7-2 game.
The Vols added three off the bat of Peebles as he cleared the bases with two outs on a double. Ariel Antigua got his first career at-bat, as well, but flew out to the warning track.
Dallas closed things out on the mound for Tennessee to seal the eight-run win.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Burke nears the record
2) Dreiling goes to opposite field
3) Taylor gets an RBI
UP NEXT
Next, Tennessee continues its SEC slate with a weekend series with Ole Miss. It'll be the first conference series at home after going 1-2 in Tuscaloosa against Alabama the week prior.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––