Tennessee's lineup picked a good time to set another program record.

In a decisive Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional with a College World Series berth on the line, the Vols combined for seven home runs in the first five innings to build a commanding lead over Evansville and break a postseason single-game record in homers.

The previous record of six home runs was set in the 2021 Knoxville Super Regional against LSU.

Cal Stark hit the record-breaking home run in the bottom of the fifth to stretch Tennessee's lead to 12-1.