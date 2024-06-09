Tennessee baseball breaks postseason single-game home run record
Tennessee's lineup picked a good time to set another program record.
In a decisive Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional with a College World Series berth on the line, the Vols combined for seven home runs in the first five innings to build a commanding lead over Evansville and break a postseason single-game record in homers.
The previous record of six home runs was set in the 2021 Knoxville Super Regional against LSU.
Cal Stark hit the record-breaking home run in the bottom of the fifth to stretch Tennessee's lead to 12-1.
Five different players have homered, with Dalton Bargo and Christian Moore hitting two each.
Moore, who broke both the program record for career and single season home runs earlier this season, now has 32 on the year while Bargo has totaled eight.
Dean Curley's solo shot in the second put the Vols (54-12) in the lead at 2-1. Billy Amick hit a two-run home run in the fourth.
If Tennessee holds on to its lead, the Vols will reach the CWS for the third time in four seasons under head coach Tony Vitello.
