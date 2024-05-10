Tennessee baseball has been dominant against its in-state rival Vanderbilt in recent years. This continued as the top-ranked Vols beat the Commodores 8-4 on Friday to open the series. This marked the eighth straight win for No. 1 Tennessee (41-9, 18-7 SEC) against Vanderbilt (33-17, 11-14). The last loss came in April of 2021 while the most recent loss in Nashville hasn't been since March of 2019. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM This time, it was a crucial swing by Kavares Tears that proved to be the difference. After trailing heading into the eighth inning, Tears hit a two-run opposite field bomb to retake the lead. The Vols also got runs in the form of a lead-off slam from Christian Moore, a pair of two-out RBIs from Dylan Dreiling, a Hunter Ensley single and Cannon Peebles two-run blast. This combined with effective pitching was too much for the Commodores to handle. On the mound, Tennessee used its typical game one pitching duo of Chris Stamos and AJ Causey. Stamos went 2.2 frames before being yanked while allowing one run. Causey went the remaining 6.1 innings while allowing three runs — all in the sixth.

STARTING LINEUPS

Tennessee 1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B 2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B 3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B 4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF 5. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF 6. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF 7. Dean Curley (R) - SS 8. Dalton Bargo (L) - DH 9. Cal Stark (R) - C LHP - Chris Stamos Vanderbilt 1. Jonathan Vastine - SS 2. RJ Austin - 1B 3. Davis Diaz - 3B 4. Alan Espinal - C 5. Camden Kozeal - 2B 6. Colin Barczi - DH 7. Matthew Polk - LF 8. Jacob Humphrey - RF 9. Calvin Hewett - CF RHP - Bryce Cunningham

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tennessee struck first after just a single batter walked up to the plate. Moore took one over the wall in right to lead off the game with a home run. This put the Vols up 1-0 instantly. Then, Tears drew a two-out walk before taking second on a ball in the dirt. He eventually scored after Dreiling drove him home on a double to right. After just one inning, Tennessee led 2-0. In the bottom of the first, Stamos allowed runners on the corners with no outs. However, he worked out of the jam without allowing a run. However, the bottom of the second inning didn't treat him as nicely. With two down, Stamos allowed a solo shot to let Vanderbilt cut the deficit to one. Tennessee got the run back in the third, though. Dreiling earned his second two-out RBI scoring Billy Amick from third on a single. This pushed the Vols back up to a two-run lead. After recording two additional outs and allowing a runner on first, Stamos was pulled for Causey. The reliever had no issue finishing the frame, inducing a fly-out to center to finish the inning. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee baseball’s path to SEC title In the sixth, Causey ran into trouble, though. After two quick outs, he walked a batter on a full count. This snowballed into a single, double and single that pushed across three runs. This gifted Vanderbilt a 4-3 lead heading into the seventh. This didn't last long, though. In the eighth, Amick singled to open the inning. Then, Tears mashed a home run to left field to retake the lead. After a Dreiling triple, Ensley singled to add a run of insurance. Peebles got in on the action, as well, with a two-run shot to make it an 8-4 game. Causey would finish things off on the mound for Tennessee to wrap up the game.

PLAYS OF THE GAME

1) Tears helps the Vols retake the lead in the eighth

2) Moore opens the game with a bomb

3) Dylan Dreiling ropes double for first of three hits

WHAT THE VOLS SAID

