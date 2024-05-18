Tennessee baseball completes series sweep of South Carolina
Tennessee didn't replicate the kind of power hitting it displayed in Game 2, but it hardly mattered on Saturday.
The No. 1 Vols did enough early on to beat No. 24 South Carolina, 4-1 in its regular season finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to provide some more momentum heading into the SEC Tournament in Hoover next week.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Tennessee (46-10, 22-8 SEC) used the usual heroes, breaking up a scoreless tie in the third inning before plating three runs in the fifth and then leaned on its pitching to put South Carolina (33-21, 13-17) away.
Kavares Tears led the Vols at plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI while Blake Burke, Christian Moore and Dylan Dreiling each added RBIs.
Left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist turned in a quality start allowing just four hits and no runs while striking out four in 6.0 innings of work.
STARTING LINEUP
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
5. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
6. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
7. Dean Curley (R) - SS
8. Dalton Bargo (L) - DH
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
LHP Zander Sechirst
South Carolina
1. Austin Brinling (L) - CF
2. Ethan Petry (R) - 1B
3. Blake Jackson (L) - RF
4. Cole Messina (R) - C
5. Parker Noland (L) - 2B
6. Kennedy Jones (R) - LF
7. Dalton Reeves (L) - DH
8. Talmedge LeCroy (R) - SS
9. Gavin Casas (L) - 3B
RHP Dylan Eskew
HOW IT HAPPENED
South Carolina, which took early leads in each of the first two games of the series, had no answers for Zander Sechrist, who had allowed just two hits through the first four innings.
Gamecocks' starter Dylan Eskew and reliever Matthew Becker were having similar success against Tennessee's batters, combining for three scoreless frames.
Becker looked in position to make it four with two quick outs in the bottom of the fourth inning before walking Hunter Ensley. In the next at-bat, Kavares Tears doubled to the wall to right-center to score Ensley and give the Vols a 1-0 lead.
Tennessee added to its lead in the fifth, starting on a Blake Burke single to right that scored Dalton Bargo. It was followed by RBIs from Billy Amick and Dylan Dreiling to put the Vols up 4-0 through five.
South Carolina threatened in the eighth, scoring its first run on a Talmedge LeCroy single before getting two on with one out and the tying run at the plate.
Pitcher Aaron Combs, who had entered out of the bullpen for Nate Snead earlier in the inning, got the Vols out of it without any further damage.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1. Kavares Tears opens the scoring with an RBI double in the fourth inning.
2. Dylan Dreiling extends Tennessee's lead with RBI single in the fifth.
UP NEXT
Tennessee could potentially be the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover next week, depending on how Game 3 of the Vanderbilt-Kentucky series finishes this afternoon.
A Vanderbilt win will allow the Vols to clinch a share of the SEC regular season title. Tennessee will play on Wednesday, though seeding has yet to be determined. The Vols are guaranteed at least two games due to double elimination format in the second, third and fourth round games.
Tennessee, which went one-and-done at the tournament last season before making a run to the College World Series, last won the SEC Tournament Championship in 2022.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.
–––––