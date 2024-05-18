Tennessee didn't replicate the kind of power hitting it displayed in Game 2, but it hardly mattered on Saturday.

The No. 1 Vols did enough early on to beat No. 24 South Carolina, 4-1 in its regular season finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to provide some more momentum heading into the SEC Tournament in Hoover next week.

Tennessee (46-10, 22-8 SEC) used the usual heroes, breaking up a scoreless tie in the third inning before plating three runs in the fifth and then leaned on its pitching to put South Carolina (33-21, 13-17) away.

Kavares Tears led the Vols at plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI while Blake Burke, Christian Moore and Dylan Dreiling each added RBIs.

Left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist turned in a quality start allowing just four hits and no runs while striking out four in 6.0 innings of work.