Causey allowed just five hits and two runs while striking out seven in 4.0 innings of work.

A strong outing from starting pitcher Chris Stamos was followed up by an equally impressive relief effort from A.J. Causey to hold Texas A&M off.

Kavares Tears accounted for four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning that all but put the Aggies ( 44-13) out of reach. Christian Moore , Dylan Dreiling and Cal Stark each recorded an RBIs.

A day after scoring just four runs on seven hits, the Vols needed little fireworks through the first six innings, mustering just enough hits in the right moments to overcome an early deficit before pulling away in the seventh and eighth.

Facing elimination from the SEC Tournament, the 1-seed Vols followed up their loss to Vanderbilt with a 7-4 victory over 4-seed Texas A&M at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Thursday.

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee will play at least one more game in Hoover.

Both teams combined for four runners in the first one and a half innings without recording a hit before Kavares Tears singled off the wall in right field to start the bottom of the second.

Tennessee was unable to take advantage of it, though, staying scoreless through two and stranding a runner for the second-straight frame.

Texas A&M broke the stalemate with two outs in third on Gavin Grahovac's solo home run into the Vols' bullpen in right to lead 1-0 but Chris Stamos got out of the frame without further damage.

Christian Moore beat out a throw from the pitcher to lead off the bottom third and Blake Burke singled to left to get two on with no outs. Billy Amick followed up both batters with a walk after falling behind in an 0-2 count to load the bases.

Dylan Dreiling flew out to right, but it gave Moore enough time to tag up and score from third to draw Tennessee even at 1-1.

Texas A&M got out of the inning with the score tied after Hunter Ensley grounded out to the pitcher and Burke was thrown out at home.

A.J. Causey came in relief of Stamos in the fourth and stranded a pair of runners after allowing a hit and an intentional walk.

Tennessee loaded the bases again in the bottom half, drawing three-straight walks with one out. Moore drove in a run on a ground out at first that scored Curley and put the Vols in the lead for the first time at 2-1.

Causey gave up an infield single in the fifth and a stolen base moved the runner into scoring position. Causey followed with three-straight outs to keep Tennessee in front.

With Dreiling on second and two outs, Tears doubled down the line in right to stretch the Vols' lead to 3-1 in the fifth.

Texas A&M got a run back in the sixth after Jackson Appel homered with one out to trim the Tennessee advantage to 3-2.

Looking for insurance in the seventh, Tears highlighted a productive day at the plate with a three-run home run to left to open up a 6-2 lead for the Vols.

A double off the wall down the line in right from Ted Burton scored a run for Texas A&M and a walk brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the eighth but reliever Kirby Connell escaped the inning with a fly out to strand runners on the corners.

Cal Stark created some more separation for Tennessee in the eighth, mashing his sixth home run of the season and the Vols' second of the game to pull ahead 7-3.