Tennessee baseball extends SEC Tournament stay with win over Texas A&M
HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee will play at least one more game in Hoover.
Facing elimination from the SEC Tournament, the 1-seed Vols followed up their loss to Vanderbilt with a 7-4 victory over 4-seed Texas A&M at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Thursday.
Tennessee (47-11) will play for a tournament semifinals berth on Friday.
A day after scoring just four runs on seven hits, the Vols needed little fireworks through the first six innings, mustering just enough hits in the right moments to overcome an early deficit before pulling away in the seventh and eighth.
Kavares Tears accounted for four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning that all but put the Aggies ( 44-13) out of reach. Christian Moore, Dylan Dreiling and Cal Stark each recorded an RBIs.
A strong outing from starting pitcher Chris Stamos was followed up by an equally impressive relief effort from A.J. Causey to hold Texas A&M off.
Causey allowed just five hits and two runs while striking out seven in 4.0 innings of work.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
5. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
6. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
7. Dean Curley (R) - SS
8. Reese Chapman (L) - DH
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
LHP Chris Stamos
Texas A&M
1. Gavin Grahovac (R) - 3B
2. Jace LaViolette (L) - CF
3. Braden Montgomery (B) - RF
4. Jackson Appel (B) - C
5. Ted Burton (R) - 1B
6. Hayden Schott (L) - DH
7. Ali Camarillo (R) - SS
8. Caden Sorrell (L) - LF
9. Travis Chestnut (R) - 2B
LHP Ryan Prager
HOW IT HAPPENED
Both teams combined for four runners in the first one and a half innings without recording a hit before Kavares Tears singled off the wall in right field to start the bottom of the second.
Tennessee was unable to take advantage of it, though, staying scoreless through two and stranding a runner for the second-straight frame.
Texas A&M broke the stalemate with two outs in third on Gavin Grahovac's solo home run into the Vols' bullpen in right to lead 1-0 but Chris Stamos got out of the frame without further damage.
Christian Moore beat out a throw from the pitcher to lead off the bottom third and Blake Burke singled to left to get two on with no outs. Billy Amick followed up both batters with a walk after falling behind in an 0-2 count to load the bases.
Dylan Dreiling flew out to right, but it gave Moore enough time to tag up and score from third to draw Tennessee even at 1-1.
Texas A&M got out of the inning with the score tied after Hunter Ensley grounded out to the pitcher and Burke was thrown out at home.
A.J. Causey came in relief of Stamos in the fourth and stranded a pair of runners after allowing a hit and an intentional walk.
Tennessee loaded the bases again in the bottom half, drawing three-straight walks with one out. Moore drove in a run on a ground out at first that scored Curley and put the Vols in the lead for the first time at 2-1.
Causey gave up an infield single in the fifth and a stolen base moved the runner into scoring position. Causey followed with three-straight outs to keep Tennessee in front.
With Dreiling on second and two outs, Tears doubled down the line in right to stretch the Vols' lead to 3-1 in the fifth.
Texas A&M got a run back in the sixth after Jackson Appel homered with one out to trim the Tennessee advantage to 3-2.
Looking for insurance in the seventh, Tears highlighted a productive day at the plate with a three-run home run to left to open up a 6-2 lead for the Vols.
A double off the wall down the line in right from Ted Burton scored a run for Texas A&M and a walk brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the eighth but reliever Kirby Connell escaped the inning with a fly out to strand runners on the corners.
Cal Stark created some more separation for Tennessee in the eighth, mashing his sixth home run of the season and the Vols' second of the game to pull ahead 7-3.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1. Dylan Dreiling drives in his 60th RBI of the season to tie the game in the third inning.
2. Kavares Tears extends Tennessee lead with RBI double down right field line.
3. Tears' 17th home run of the season puts Tennessee up 6-2 in the seventh.
UP NEXT
Tennessee could potentially meet Vanderbilt in a rematch in Game 14 on Friday.
The Vols will play the loser between the Commodores and 5-seed Mississippi State, who will play in Game 12 later tonight.
It would mark the fifth meeting between Tennessee and Vanderbilt in two weeks and the second in as many days. The Vols would play Mississippi State for the first time this season.
Regardless, Tennessee is guaranteed to be one of four teams playing on Friday. A start time has yet to be announced.
