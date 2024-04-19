Causey (L, 6-3) allowed five hits and four runs in his third loss of the season.

After struggling against Causey, who tossed seven strikeouts over 6.1 innings, Kentucky (32-5, 15-1) found life in its last two frames, going in front and adding to its lead on a solo home run.

Hunter Ensley put Tennessee (31-7, 10-6 SEC) in front with a two-run home run in the second inning and Christian Moore added to the lead with an RBI in the fifth but an error-filled seventh was the difference.

Causey held off the Kentucky lineup, escape from jams and preserved the No. 4 Vols' lead for 6.1 innings before the No. 3 Wildcats posted three runs in the seventh innings to take their first lead and eventually take game 1 of a critical three-game series, 5-3 at Kentucky Proud Park.

A.J. Causey made an early appearance from the bullpen and provided Tennessee with a solid six innings on Friday.

Kentucky got to Stamos early, beginning with a Ryan Waldschmidt lead off double to right-center field. After Grant Smith was hit by a pitch to post runners on the corners with one out, Tennessee went to the bullpen.

Causey, who had a strong outing in relief in Game 1 of the series against LSU last Friday, entered in the bottom half of the first inning to try and get the Vols out of an early jam. He got Tennessee out of the frame unscathed after working a pop up and fly out to remain even.

The Vols' paid off Causey's heroics in the second, taking a 2-0 lead on a two out, two-run home run from Ensley.

Waldschmidt put the Wildcats on the board in the third with a solo homer to left to cut Tennessee's advantage to 2-1 with one out.

Looking to respond in the fourth, Billy Amick and Kavares Tears led off the inning with back-to-back singles but a couple of strikeouts and an Ensley fly out at the warning tack left the Vols empty-handed.

Cal Stark worked a one-out double in the fifth and reached third on a passed ball. He scored on an RBI single through the left side from Moore in the following at-bat to extend Tennessee's lead to 3-1.

Kentucky seemingly had no answer for Causey for nearly six innings, limiting the Wildcats to one run and five hits while stranding what few runners managed to get on base.

That started to change in the seventh after a hit by pitch, single and walk loaded the bases with one out. Waldschmidt pulled Kentucky within one at 3-2 on a ground out RBI, ending a strong relief effort for Causey.

Snead inherited two runners in scoring position, both of which scored after a hard hits ground ball from Emilien Pitre bounced off of Amick's glove at third and rolled into left field to give Kentucky its first lead at 4-3.

Burke reached on a fielding error at first and Amick wore a pitch with one out in the eighth but Tennessee was unable to capitalize with two-straight outs ending the frame with the Wildcats still in front.

Nolan McCarthy swelled the Wildcats lead to 5-3 in the following frame with a one-out home run to left, adding some insurance.

Down to its last three outs, Dean Curley led off the ninth with a walk but the next three batters went down in order.