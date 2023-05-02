Christian Moore wouldn't call it a team meeting, but the get together Tennessee baseball players had in the wake of a midweek loss to Tennessee Tech may have been what sparked their turnaround.

After getting swept by Arkansas, Tennessee's losing streak swelled to four games following a humbling 12-5 defeat to a struggling Golden Eagles team that also marked the Vols' lowest point of a season full of disappointments.

"We had a lot of guys at someone's house and we just sat there and just talked," Moore said. "We chopped it up. I think that was huge for us. After that, everything just kind of switched."

Tennessee responded with a sweep of then-No. 4 Vanderbilt, which included a dominating 17-1 run-rule win. The Vols thumped Bellarmine in the midweek then pulled off their second-straight conference sweep of Mississippi State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium last weekend.

Now, Tennessee (29-14, 11-10 SEC) is over .500 in conference play, back in the polls, up to No. 18 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and have drastically improved their postseason resume.

Simple mistakes like errors aren't sinking the Vols and the bats are more competitive. Tennessee has combined for 83 runs in its last seven games.

Pitching has improved, too. Tony Vitello changed up the rotation and found one that has worked with Andrew Lindsey taking over as the Friday starter and Chase Dollander going on Saturdays with Chase Burns coming out of the bullpen.

Tennessee struggled to meet those kind of expectations early. The Vols were college baseball's best team in the regular season in 2022 and even with some key losses from that team, debuted at No. 2 in the preseason rankings.

With a mix of transfer portal additions and young players that were seeing their first significant playing time this season, there has been an adjustment period, but one Tennessee may have put in the rearview.

"You look at the way they've come together the last couple of weeks, it's been fun to see how they feed off each other, they pick each other up and it takes some time," Vitello said. "If you're in a new relationship, which obviously, I am no expert, you got to navigate through some waters and figure out some give and take and what's this guy like and what is he like and how can this guy help me and as they slowly move forward each day, you can see it growing in a lot of different areas. It's been fun to see them come together."

That fun has been evident over the last two weeks.

The "daddy" hat is back after home runs. So is the fur coat.

Tennessee players are back to playing with a chip on their shoulder–the kind of play that last year's team embraced and provided an edge over opponents.

"We just started to become a team. I think that's what was missing at the beginning of the season," Moore said. "Now we don't to worry about getting a hit here because the guy next to us might not. Now we know the brother behind me has my back. If I don't get the job, I know he will. I think coming together as a team has definitely been huge for us...I guess for us it was just bonding.

"We've got a lot of new faces, a lot of new guys coming from different programs. I guess just figuring out just who each guy is and what they can bring to the table and going from there was definitely huge for us."

Tests remain.

Tennessee hosts a 32-win Wofford team on Tuesday before a series at Georgia, which took two of three from Arkansas two weeks ago. The rest of the Vols' slate includes Kentucky and No. 3 South Carolina on the road.

What once looked like a daunting path appears manageable given the way Tennessee has been playing.

"There's challenges ahead of us," Vitello said. "But I do think we have a picture of what it looks like when we show up to the park with our right approach or best attitude where guys need to be is getting closer but not a finished product. And like I said, marching towards May, I think we got good ball ahead of us, we just need to keep playing baseball and not complicate things."