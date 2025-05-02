Tennessee baseball moves up first pitch time to open Auburn series

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The original first pitch time was scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Due to expected weather later in the evening, first pitch between the Vols and Tigers has been slotted up to 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on SEC Network+ for those unable to attend in person.

You might have to leave work a little early to make first pitch for Tennessee baseball's opener vs. Auburn on Friday.

Due to the change in start time, gates at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville will now open at 4 p.m.

At the moment, start times for Saturday and Sunday's contests are unchanged. Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. and air on SECN+. Sunday is set for a 1 p.m. start, also on SECN+.

This change conincides with Tennessee softball's schedule change. After dropping game one of its series vs. Texas A&M on Thursday night, the Lady Vols will play a double-header on Friday to conclude the series and regular season play.

First pitch times for Tennessee softball are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., both on SECN+.

Tennessee baseball's series vs. Auburn will be a meeting between top 12 teams. In D1Baseball's latest poll, the Vols dropped to the No. 12 spot. The Tigers moved to No. 10 due to their strong season to this point.

The Vols' slide came all the way from No. 6 after a series loss to LSU on the road. The Tigers moved up one spot from No. 11 after taking a series against Mississippi State at home.

Both teams won their midweek contests by narrow margins heading into the weekend. Tennessee downed Northern Kentucky 7-5 while Auburn beat Samford 3-0.

After the Vols play host to the Tigers, Tennessee will continue a long home stand. It will welcome Indiana State to town on Tuesday before playing Vanderbilt for a three-game set over the weekend. The Friday through Sunday series has start times of 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Then, the Vols will finish out its regular season slate of home games by hosting Belmont the following Tuesday. The regular season concludes with a trip to play Arkansas from May 15-17.

Then, the SEC Tournament begins on May 20 in a new single-elimination format with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference.