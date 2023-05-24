HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee will have to wait awhile before it takes the field again.

The Vols were bounced from the SEC Tournament following a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday.

Tennessee entered the matchup with the possibility of earning a top 16 national seed and hosting a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA Tournament next week. A win would have put the Vols in the conversation while two would have likely locked it up.

Instead, Tennessee was sent home early and now has to wait out its tournament fate, which will almost certainly include playing regional games elsewhere.

According to projections, the consensus is that the Vols (38-19) will be a No. 2 seed but the destinations vary. Tennessee is ranked No. 13 nationally and 16th in RPI.

The official field of 64 will be announced on Monday, May 29 at noon ET on ESPN2.

Here is a look at where the Vols are projected to play and the potential match ups.