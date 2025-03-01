Tennessee baseball powers past Rice to notch 10-0 start to 2025 season

Tennessee baseball continued its excellent showing in the Astros Foundation Classic in Houston.

The Vols powered past Rice 13-3

to mark its second win in the event in as many days.

This came after Tennessee (10-0) downed Oklahoma State on Friday in the event. This time, it was the Owls (2-7) who were on the tracks for the Vols' dominant start on the mound and at the plate resulting in 10 uncontested wins to open the year.

Getting the ball to start was Marcus Phillips. He allowed a run in the first inning off a wild pitch with the bases loaded, but settled in nicely afterward. Phillips went 4.2 innings while giving up five hits and a run while striking out eight.

After Phillips, Brayden Sharp entered. He went 1.1 innings issuing one walk, no hits and striking out two.

Nic Abraham, Michael Sharman, Austin Breedlove, Tanner Wiggins and Brayden Krenzel followed to round out the game.



At the plate, it was another healthy dose of power. Levi Clark ripped his fifth home run of his young freshman season despite still battling for consistent plate appearances given the depth of the roster.

Gavin Kilen also continued his hot streak. After roping two home runs in Friday's win over the Cowboys, Kilen found the outfield seats again with a solo shot.

That wasn’t it for him, either. He hit his fourth home run in two days with another home run in the seventh. He also smacked a two-RBI triple. He also decided a double to finish 4-for-5 with four RBI, five runs and a walk.