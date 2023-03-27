Tennessee struggled in its SEC series opener at Missouri more than a week ago – falling to the Tigers in three games to start conference play at 0-3.

The Vols fell in the polls but responded with an impressive 4-0 week, beating Western Carolina last Tuesday before sweeping previously-ranked Texas A&M this past weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Those performances moved Tennessee (19-6, 3-3 SEC) back into the top 10 in the D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday – jumping one spot to No. 10 ahead of a daunting slate.

Tennessee will play UNC Asheville at home in its midweek game on Tuesday, then take on a top-10 team in its next four series – starting with No. 1 LSU (21-3, 4-2) on Thursday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers took two of three from Arkansas over the weekend.

The Vols will then host No. 3 Florida, travel to No. 6 Arkansas and play No. 4 Vanderbilt at home in the coming weeks.

South Carolina (No. 9) and Kentucky (No. 18) rounded out the rest of the conference in the Top 25.

First pitch between Tennessee and UNC Asheville is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.