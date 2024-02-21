In the home opener against UNC Asheville, Tennessee baseball didn't get out to a hot start. While it took the match by a single run, there was plenty left to be desired from the performance.

This wasn't an issue the following day, though, as the Vols cruised to a __-__ victory in just seven innings due to the run-rule in effect.

The catalyst for the blowout was 11 runs produced by Tennessee (4-1) in the third inning off of a trio of home runs. Along with strong nights on the mound, the Buccaneers (3-1) were left in the dust.

During the course of the game, there were a number of freshmen and transfers that made their debut. However, none shined as bright as Dean Curley. The freshman got the start at short stop and took advantage.

In his debut, Curley ripped a home run and triple. He finished 2-for-3 on the day while also drawing a walk.

Starting the productive day for pitchers was Matthew Dallas. He recorded one out during the trip to Arlington but earned his first career start on Wednesday. He would go three full innings while not allowing a hit or run, striking out three and walking one.

The stat that made the difference was hitting with two outs. The Vols drove in 14 two-out RBIs and hit .625 with two outs.