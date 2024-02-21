Tennessee baseball run-rules ETSU thanks to massive third inning
In the home opener against UNC Asheville, Tennessee baseball didn't get out to a hot start. While it took the match by a single run, there was plenty left to be desired from the performance.
This wasn't an issue the following day, though, as the Vols cruised to a __-__ victory in just seven innings due to the run-rule in effect.
The catalyst for the blowout was 11 runs produced by Tennessee (4-1) in the third inning off of a trio of home runs. Along with strong nights on the mound, the Buccaneers (3-1) were left in the dust.
During the course of the game, there were a number of freshmen and transfers that made their debut. However, none shined as bright as Dean Curley. The freshman got the start at short stop and took advantage.
In his debut, Curley ripped a home run and triple. He finished 2-for-3 on the day while also drawing a walk.
Starting the productive day for pitchers was Matthew Dallas. He recorded one out during the trip to Arlington but earned his first career start on Wednesday. He would go three full innings while not allowing a hit or run, striking out three and walking one.
The stat that made the difference was hitting with two outs. The Vols drove in 14 two-out RBIs and hit .625 with two outs.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Cannon Peebles (B) - C
5. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
6. Robin Villeneuve - (R) DH
7. Dean Curley - (R) SS
8. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
9. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
LHP - Matthew Dallas
ETSU
1. Nick Iannantone - DH
2. Tommy Barth - CF
3. Cameron Sisneros - 1B
4. JD Yakubinis - RF
5. Cooper Torres - 2B
6. Noah Gent - LF
7. Ashton King - SS
8. Cody Miller - 3B
9. Ryan McCarthy - C
LHP - Derek McCarley
HOW IT HAPPENED
ETSU instantly made things difficult. After an 11-pitch at-bat, Nick Innantone ripped a ground ball to Blake Burke who couldn't field it cleanly. However, with the lead-off batter on, Tennessee turned two. On the very next pitch, Curley started a 6-4-3 double-play in his first outing as a Vol.
The next base runner for either side wouldn't come until the bottom of the second when another error occurred. This time Kavares Tears reached safely for the Vols after first baseman Cameron Sisneros couldn't keep his foot on the bag.
Tears would ultimately score the first run, as well. He made his way to second on a walk, third on a fielder's choice and home on a wild pitch. This gave Tennessee a 1-0 lead after two innings.
The Vols would pour things on in the third, though. Tennessee put up 11 in the inning with 10 of the runs being scored with two outs. Three home runs were hit in the frame by Curley, Moore and Billy Amick.
Dallas was then pulled from the game with a strong lead. Dylan Loy entered for one inning where he didn't give up a hit.
Another run off a two-out rally would be added in the fourth, as well. Hunter Ensley singled to drive in the 13th run of the game. From here, most starters were pulled making way for the bench to be cleared.
With a 13-0 lead, Marcus Phillips entered for Loy. Phillips sat down three batters in order in his one inning of work. Brayden Sharp would be the first to give up a hit, though. He allowed a bloop single in the sixth but the side was dealt with to keep the shutout alive.
Colby Backus made sure he was heard on offense before the night was done, as well. He took a ball off the batter's eye to score three in his first home run as a Vol. Wrapping things up was JJ Garcia on the mound who finished things off in 1-2-3 order.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Reese Chapman diving catch
2) Matthew Dallas fielding his position
3) Dean Curley first career homer
UP NEXT
Next, Tennessee will continue its 15-game home stand with a weekend series against Albany.
The games will be played on Friday (4:30 p.m. ET), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). Each match airs on SEC Network+.
