Tennessee baseball has completed its first sweep of the 2024 SEC slate.

The Vols downed LSU 8-4 on Sunday to claim all three games of the weekend series against the reigning National Champions.

It took another strong day on the mound for Tennessee (30-6, 10-5 SEC) to down the Tigers (22-15, 3-12). The Vols allowed just eight runs over the course of the weekend.

In his start, Zander Sechrist put together another impressive outing. After shoving against Georgia the prior Sunday, he went 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs on seven hits this weekend. He also struck out five while tossing 88 pitches.

In relief, Andrew Behnke, Kirby Connell and Aaron Combs finished the job with Combs earning his first career save. Behnke was credited with his first career win, as well.

At the plate, Tennessee got its production from a two-run Blake Burke shot in the third. This scored Cal Stark after he hit a single. The pair of hits were the only two for the Vols until Christian Moore retook the lead with a home run of his own in the sixth.

Moore would hit a second home run in the seventh to tie Burke's mark of 42 for the Tennessee career-record.

The Vols would finish with eight runs on nine hits. Moore, Burke and Stark each finished with a pair.