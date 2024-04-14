Tennessee baseball sweeps LSU behind pair of Christian Moore home runs
Tennessee baseball has completed its first sweep of the 2024 SEC slate.
The Vols downed LSU 8-4 on Sunday to claim all three games of the weekend series against the reigning National Champions.
It took another strong day on the mound for Tennessee (30-6, 10-5 SEC) to down the Tigers (22-15, 3-12). The Vols allowed just eight runs over the course of the weekend.
In his start, Zander Sechrist put together another impressive outing. After shoving against Georgia the prior Sunday, he went 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs on seven hits this weekend. He also struck out five while tossing 88 pitches.
In relief, Andrew Behnke, Kirby Connell and Aaron Combs finished the job with Combs earning his first career save. Behnke was credited with his first career win, as well.
At the plate, Tennessee got its production from a two-run Blake Burke shot in the third. This scored Cal Stark after he hit a single. The pair of hits were the only two for the Vols until Christian Moore retook the lead with a home run of his own in the sixth.
Moore would hit a second home run in the seventh to tie Burke's mark of 42 for the Tennessee career-record.
The Vols would finish with eight runs on nine hits. Moore, Burke and Stark each finished with a pair.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - LF
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
6. Dean Curley (R) - SS
7. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
8. Reese Chapman (L) - DH
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
LHP - Zander Sechrist
LSU
1. Michael Braswell III (R) - SS
2. Tommy White (R) - 3B
3. Jared Jones (R) - 1B
4. Hayden Tavinski (R) - C
5. Ahston Larson (L) - DH
6. Mac Bingham (R) - LF
7. Steven Milam (B) - 2B
8. Paxton King (R) - CF
9. Jake Brown (L) - RF
LHP - Nate Ackenhausen
HOW IT HAPPENED
Neither team was able to get much offense going early. Tennessee wouldn't record a hit until Stark smacked a single into left in the third inning. Burke hit one 336 feet to opposite field to grab the lead int he same inning.
The cut put the Vols up 2-0 while holding LSU to two hits and no runs through the first three.
The Tigers got one back in the fourth, though. After a pick-off move nearly ended the inning, Ashton Larson made his way to second while getting under a tag. Then, Steven Milam singled to push him home with two down.
After a 1-2-3 inning from Sechrist in the fifth, LSU changed pitchers from starter Nate Auckenhausen to reliever Aiden Moffett.
With two down in the sixth, Sechrist allowed a solo home run to Hayden Travinski to tie the game at two. After a double on the next at-bat, he was pulled for Behnke. He struck out Mac Bingham to end the frame.
Tennessee got the lead right back in the bottom of the frame, though. Moore sent a ball 413 feet into the left field porches to go up 3-2.
Connell entered in the top of the seventh for Behnke. After he sat down LSU in order, the Vols used a single and walk to put to aboard. Ethan Payne pinch-hit for Tennessee and laid down a bunt to put them in scoring position with just one out.
Moore took advantage of this to send his second home run of the game into the porches and give the Vols a 6-2 lead.
Tommy White got two back in the eighth, though. His two-run shot knocked Connell out of the game with Combs entering out of the bullpen.
After Combs got out of the frame, a two-out pop up from Stark dropped in the shallow outfield. This was ruled a double with two runs scoring. Tennessee used this swing to go up 8-4 and provide an extra dose of insurance.
Combs slammed the door shut with a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth.
UP NEXT
Next, Tennessee will host Bellarmine on Tuesday for a mid-week home clash.
Then, the Vols will travel to Lexington to square off with a surging Kentucky squad for a weekend slate.
