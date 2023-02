After splitting games against Texas A&M and South Carolina last week, Tennessee dropped again in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Vols, who lost 68-63 at Texas A&M on Tuesday before thumping South Carolina, 85-45, in Knoxville on Saturday night, avoided a big fall by the voters by dropping just one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 on Monday.

Tennessee joins SEC foes No. 2 Alabama No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Texas A&M in the latest poll.

The Vols (21-8, 10-6 SEC) begin their final week of the regular season on Tuesday against Arkansas (19-10, 8-8) at Thompson-Boling Arena (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Tennessee will then travel to Auburn (19-10, 9-7) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Razorbacks received seven top 25 votes and are coming off a 86-83 loss at Alabama last Saturday.