Following a daunting stretch that included three-straight losses to top 20 teams, Tennessee added a ranked win to its resume over the weekend.

The Vols beat then-No. 20 Illinois 86-79 at Food City Center on Saturday, resulting in positive movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Tennessee jumped five spots to No. 12 in the poll on Monday as it enters the last stretch of non-conference play.

The Vols are the highest ranked SEC team, followed by Kentucky at No. 14.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Tennessee is coming off of one of its most complete performances against the Fighting Illini. Dalton Knecht led the Vols (6-3) with 21 points, including 16 points in the second half that helped spark a 10-0 run that put Tennessee in front for good.

Forward Jonas Aidoo totaled 14 points and veteran guard Santiago Vescovi had his most productive game this season with 12 points while Josiah-Jordan James also scored 12.

Though Illinois entered the game as one of the top rebounding teams in the Big Ten, Tennessee edged out the Fighting Illini on the boards, 43-34.



MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Dalton Knecht uses 1-on-1s with Jahmai Mashack to sharpen game

The hardest part of Tennessee's non-conference slate seems behind it as the Vols prepare to host a winless Georgia Southern (0-9) team at Food City Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee will tend travel to San Antonio for a neutral site clash with NC State in the Hall of Fame Series on Saturday before wrapping up the month of December against Tarleton State on Dec. 21.

The Vols are currently averaging 78.6 points per game on 43.9% shooting.