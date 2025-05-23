Tennessee basketball offers top 25 player in 2026 class

Tennessee basketball has extended an offer to one of the top players in the 2026 class.
On Tuesday night, Deron Rippey Jr.'s father revealed that the Vols had extended his son an offer.
Rippey is a four-star prospect who ranks as the No. 22 recruit in the country. This puts him in track to earn five-star status by the time the cycle ends.
Rippey has also landed offers in the last month from Miami, Auburn, Texas and Virginia.
Prior to this hot-stretch of his recruitment, he had landed offers from the likes of Alabama, Creighton, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Rutgers, SMU, St. John's, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Villanova, Wake Forest, Washington and West Virginia.
In March, Rippey took a pair of visits in the northeast. He saw Villanova at the beginning of the month before getting a look at Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights are his home-state school, coming from Blairstown, New Jersey. He plays for Blair Academy and has now taken three trips to see Rutgers.
Other schools previously hosting Rippey include Syracuse, UConn and St. John's.
He has been invited to compete in the Team USA U19 training camp. He joins a long list of elite recruits at the event that will feature Kentucky coach Mark Pope. It is a 33-man camp with a finalized team making a trip to Switzerland for the World Cup next June.
Currently, Rippey is competing with 'New Heights' on the 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit. This has led to the offers flying in after a stretch of strong showings.
Colleges in attendance to see him play alongside Tennessee were Duke, UConn, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas, North Carolina and Arkansas.
