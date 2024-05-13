Following an appearance in the Elite Eight and taking home the regular season SEC title, Tennessee basketball has found out its in-conference opponents for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Vols will take the court for the first SEC season that features Texas and Oklahoma in the conference.

They are led by returners Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack and Jordan Gainey in addition to transfers Darlinstone Dubar, Felix Okpara and Igor Milicic Jr.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here is who Tennessee will face:

HOME:

- Alabama

- Akransas

- Florida

- Georgia

- Kentucky

- Mississippi State

- Missouri

- South Carolina

- Vanderbilt

AWAY:

- Auburn

- Florida

- Kentucky

- LSU

- Ole Miss

- Oklahoma

- Texas

- Texas A&M

- Vanderbilt

The dates and times of the games will not be announced until a later date. Conference play begins on Jan. 4 and will be wrapped up on March 8.

The Vols will face Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida twice this season with one on at home and the other on the road.

There are 18 total games.