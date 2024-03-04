Tennessee moved into sole possession of the top spot in the SEC standings over the weekend, but stayed put in the latest polls.

After ousting Alabama in top-15 clash in Tuscaloosa late Saturday night, the Vols remained at No. 4 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Monday.

It marks just the third time in program history that Tennessee has been ranked in the AP top five for three consecutive weeks and the 25th top five billing in the past six seasons under head coach Rick Barnes.

Tennessee was again the highest ranked SEC team, followed by No. 13 Auburn, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 16 Alabama and No. 17 South Carolina.

With two regular season games left, the Vols (23-6, 13-3 SEC) are in position for the conference title and potentially a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament depending on how the next two weeks shake out.

Tennessee plays at South Carolina on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

The Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4), who handed the Vols a rare home loss on Jan. 30 in Knoxville, are themselves still in the SEC title hunt.

South Carolina is coming off of a 82-76 win over then-No. 24 Florida.

Tennessee will then return to Food City Center for its regular season finale against Kentucky on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, CBS).

The SEC Tournament will tip-off at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville the following week.