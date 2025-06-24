Tennessee basketball to host undersized 4-star guard on official visit

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks to guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee basketball clearly isn't afraid to look past height on the recruiting trail. After Zakai Zeigler put together four incredible years with the Vols, Rick Barnes has offered and hosted a couple of under-six-foot guards. The latest to schedule an official visit is four-star point guard and No. 67 overall recruit Miles Sadler. Joe Tipton reports he will take this official after picking up an offer from UT last month. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Sadler is also getting interest from the likes of Oklahoma, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa and Stanford. He is currently based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, at Bella Vista Prep. However, he is originally from Canada and played in the U17 World Cup. With Bella Vista, Sadler helped the team earn a spot in the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinals. In the season-ending loss, Sadler scored 25 points, dropped four assists, grabbed three rebounds, snagged three steals, shot 50% from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers.