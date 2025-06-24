Tennessee basketball to host undersized 4-star guard on official visit

Tennessee basketball clearly isn't afraid to look past height on the recruiting trail.
After Zakai Zeigler put together four incredible years with the Vols, Rick Barnes has offered and hosted a couple of under-six-foot guards.
The latest to schedule an official visit is four-star point guard and No. 67 overall recruit Miles Sadler. Joe Tipton reports he will take this official after picking up an offer from UT last month.
Sadler is also getting interest from the likes of Oklahoma, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa and Stanford.
He is currently based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, at Bella Vista Prep. However, he is originally from Canada and played in the U17 World Cup.
With Bella Vista, Sadler helped the team earn a spot in the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinals. In the season-ending loss, Sadler scored 25 points, dropped four assists, grabbed three rebounds, snagged three steals, shot 50% from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers.
This past October, Sadler competed in Las Vegas at the Border League. Rivals analyst Jason Jordan named him the 'tone-setter' of the event.
"Sadler checks in at No. 92 overall in the Rivals150 for 2026, but after a strong summer in the Nike EYBL and an equally productive weekend in Las Vegas, Sadler is putting the country on notice that he’s on the rise," Jordan wrote. "The 6-foot point guard is a blur with the ball in his hands and has a quick release to go along with a consistent floater. He averaged 18 points a game this past weekend and is set to be the go-to guy for his Canyon International squad in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this season. Expect his stock to rise with his numbers."
Tennessee currently has no commitments in either the 2026 or 2027 classes, but have extended plenty of offers as it looks to reload the roster.
The Vols landed five commitments in the 2025 class, including five-star forward Nate Ament, though. As the No. 4 recruit in the cycle, he is likely going to start right away as the team's small forward despite his height being listed as 6-foot-9.
The Vols also bring in four-star wing Amari Evans. He is known for his defense and is a prototypical Barnes player.
At forward, Tennessee signed three-star Brown out of Hoover, Alabama. The Vols also have a signing from unranked point guard Troy Henderson out of Virginia who played alongside Ament during AAU ball.
Most recently, Clarence Massamba picked the Vols out of France. He is unranked but has pro-ball experience.
