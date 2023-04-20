Tennessee basketball to play at Wisconsin in November 2023
Tennessee has one marquee road game slated for the 2023-24 season.
The Vols will play Wisconsin at The Kohl Center in Madison on Nov. 10 the two schools announced Thursday.
The matchup marks the second of a home-and-home series that began in December 2019 when Tennessee hosted the Badgers at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Wisconsin won that game, 68-48.
The series' second act was originally scheduled for December 2020 in Madison, but postponed due to COVID-19.
Tennessee's schedule for next season has yet to be completed, but Wisconsin marks the second Big 10 team that the Vols will play. Tennessee will host Illinois in Knoxville on Dec. 9.
Tennessee has played a number high-profile non-conference games under Rick Barnes. The Vols held an exhibition versus Gonzaga before playing USC, Butler and Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis, as well as Maryland at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last December.
