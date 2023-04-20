Tennessee has one marquee road game slated for the 2023-24 season.

The Vols will play Wisconsin at The Kohl Center in Madison on Nov. 10 the two schools announced Thursday.

The matchup marks the second of a home-and-home series that began in December 2019 when Tennessee hosted the Badgers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Wisconsin won that game, 68-48.

The series' second act was originally scheduled for December 2020 in Madison, but postponed due to COVID-19.