Left-handed starting pitcher Zander Sechrist shook off a slow start and recovered in 2.0 innings of work before right-handed reliever Nate Snead took over and tossed three strikeouts while allowed five hits and two runs in 4.0 innings.

The Vols (26-6, 7-5 SEC) combined for 12 home runs over the last two games of the series.

Christian Moore capped a strong weekend with a home run and a two-RBI double on 2-of-4 hitting while Hunter Ensley, Kavares Tears and Dean Curley homered in the fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. Blake Burke extended his hit-streak to 22-straight games with two RBIs.

His grand slam marked his second of the season and Tennessee's ninth through 32 games. The previous single season record was seven.

Stark paced Tennessee at the plate, going 3-of-3 with two home runs, including a three-run shot in the third to extend their lead and put them on the cusp of their second-straight run-rule victory over the Tigers.

It was a timely response for the No. 4 Vols after the Tigers took a three-run lead in the first in a rubber match at Plainsman Park and Tennessee never trailed again, beating Auburn 19-5 in seven innings to claim its third-straight SEC series and its first at Auburn since 2005.

Cal Stark put Tennessee in front with a grand slam that opened the way for a seven-run second inning at Auburn on Sunday.

Auburn (18-13, 2-10) got to Sechrist early with the top of its order reaching on back-to-back singles before Cooper McMuarry hit a three-run home run to right field with no outs to put the Tigers up 3-0 in the bottom half of the first inning.

Tears drew a lead off walk in the following frame and Dalton Bargo singled off the wall in right. After Ensley wore a Will Cannon pitch, Tennessee had the bases loaded with no outs.

Curley paid off the runners with a walk to get the Vols on the board at 3-1.

Two at-bats later with the bases still loaded, Stark put Tennessee in front at 5-3 with a grand slam to left center.

The Vols weren't done in the inning either. Back to the top of the order, Moore mashed a solo home run to center to swell their lead to 6-3. It was Moore's third home run of the series.

Bargo reached on an error, allowing Dylan Dreiling to score and plate Tennessee's seventh run of the frame to lead 7-3 before Auburn got out of it.

Sechrist bounded back in the bottom second with a 1-2-3 frame and the Vols' production at the plate continued in the third, starting with a Curley double to left to put a runner in scoring position.

After Reese Chapman walked to get a pair of runners on, Stark mashed his second home run in as many frames to score three more and swell Tennessee's advantage to 10-3.

Auburn continued to dig deep into its bullpen but it yielded few results. With the bases loaded again later in third, Ensley was hit by a pitch that pushed Moore across for the fourth run of the inning.

Stark's first hit to not leave the yard was a double to left to get two runners in scoring position for Burke, who singled to drive in Stark and Chapman and get Tennessee into run-rule territory at 13-3 in just the fourth inning.

After two scoreless innings, the Tigers got a run back in the fourth off of Carter Wright RBI double that trimmed the Vols' lead to nine runs at 13-4 but Ensley got it back with a one-out home run to left in the fifth to go back ahead by 10.

Moore added the second run of the inning with an RBI double down the left field line to score Stark and Chapman and stretch Tennessee's lead to a commanding 16-4.

Tears mashed the Vols' fifth home run of the game in the sixth and Curley added a sixth homer in the seventh for a 18-5 lead. Burke tallied his second RBI with a double to center that scored Bradke Lohry in the seventh.