Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson passed for 223 yards and a score but the Tennessee defense combined for five tackles for loss and two sacks while holding the Aggies (4-3, 2-2) to 54 yards on the ground.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III was 11-of-22 passing for 100 yards, one touchdown and an interception but the Vols' run game did much of the damage with Jaylen Wright accounting for much of it with 136 yards.

Streaks aside, the win kept the No. 19 Vols' (5-1, 2-1 SEC) eastern division goals intact as a tough stretch through the month of October looms.

Tennessee continued its home dominance under Josh Heupel , extending its win streak at Neyland Stadium to 13 games with a 20-13 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tennessee neared midfield on its first drive but it stalled out after Jaylen Wright was stuffed on third-and-short. The Texas A&M offense, helped along by a couple of Vols' penalties, made the most of the opportunity.

The Aggies went 80 yards in seven plays and more than four minutes, converting on third down twice before Max Johnson scrambled on third-and-goal and dove across the pylon to give Texas A&M an early 7-0 lead.

Quickly facing third down on its second possession, Wright burst through the middle of the Aggies defense and hurdled a defender for a first down past midfield. Two plays later, Wright rattled off another strong run, carrying would-be tacklers to inside the Texas A&M 25-yard line but Tennessee couldn't do anything with it after getting stopped on fourth down at the 18.

The Vols' defense settled in, forcing Texas A&M in a three-and-out and a punt that set them up with good field position. A roughing the passer call on third down gave Tennessee a fresh set of downs and Joe Milton III capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown toss to Jacob Warren to even the score at 7-7.

Texas A&M threatened early in the second quarter but James Pearce Jr. sacked Johnson on third down to force a 41-yard Randy Bond field goal to put the Aggies back in front, 10-7.

Tennessee quickly puts itself in position to answer, getting as far as the Texas A&M 35 but was setback by a holding penalty and Charles Campbell's 51-yard field goal attempt sailed right.

Both teams struggled to sustain a a rhythm in the third quarter with the first combined three drives ending in a punt, but Tennessee used its special teams to for a spark. Dee Williams returned an Aggies' punt 39 yards for a touchdown to give the Vols their first lead at 14-10.

Another Bond field goal cut the Tennessee advantage down to 14-13, then Milton threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by DeBerry in the end zone to wipe out a promising drive inside the Texas A&M 20.

The Aggies faced third-and-long from their own 5 but a face mask and pass interference call extended their drive, but a defensive stand forced Texas A&M to try and take the lead on a 50-yard field goal that missed left to maintain Tennessee's lead.

Campbell created some more separation with a 31-yard field goal with less than four minutes remaining to swell the Vols' lead 17-13 and force Texas A&M to have to score a touchdown for the lead.

Johnson was intercepted by Jeudy-Lally on third down and returned it to the 11 to set up a Campbell field goal, this one from 23 yards that made it 20-13. Hadden ended the game with an interception on Texas A&M's final drive.