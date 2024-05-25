For the third-straight game, the Vols got a strong start from its pitcher. This time it was Zander Sechrist , who tossed five strikeouts while allowing just four hits and two runs in 6.0 innings of work to earn his third win of the season.

Defensively, Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears made diving grabs in left and right field, respectively to take away hits.

Tennessee (49-11) found other ways to score, too, benefiting from a Vanderbilt (38-21) error early and some sacrifice flies to pay off base runners before Moore's homer.

Christian Moore was Tennessee's catalyst, going 3-of-5 with a pair of doubles and a two run home run that covered a 2024 tournament record 441 feet and gave the Vols a three-run cushion in the sixth inning.

The 1-seed Vols, who had to claw their way through the losers bracket, exacted revenge on the team that put them there, beating 8-seed Vanderbilt , 6-4 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday to set up a title game bout with 11-seed LSU .

HOOVER, Ala. — For the second time in three years, Tennessee will play for an SEC Tournament Championship.

After having a lead off hit robbed at the wall the night before, Christian Moore doubled off the wall in right-center in his first at-bat to get into scoring position early.

Blake Burke followed with a walk to put two on for Tennessee with no outs, but a strikeout and two pop ups got Vanderbilt out of the inning and left the Vols empty-handed.

Tennessee returned the favor in the bottom half with Zander Sechrist stranding a runner at second to remain scoreless through one.

Dylan Dreiling doubled to the gap in left-center to begin the fourth before Hunter Ensley grounded to second. What looked to be a routine ground out turned into an arrant throw into the dougout, which allowed Dreiling to score and give the Vols a 1-0 lead.

Kavares Tears singled through the right side to get runners on the corners and a Cannon Peebles sacrifice fly to left scored Ensley and extended Tennessee's lead to 2-0.

Vanderbilt tried to respond in the bottom half with Alan Espinal drawing a one-out walk but Collin Barczi lined out to Burke at first, who stepped on the bag to complete a double play and leave another runner for the Commodores through four.

In the fifth, Moore dropped a ball in play into shallow right along the first base line, standing up safely at second, then Burke singled to post runners on the corners again. Tennessee was unable to capitalize, though and Vanderbilt answered with a Braden Holcomb two-run homer to even the score at 2-2.

Tears answered with a single in the sixth. Then Peebles singled and for the second-straight frame the Vols had runners on the corners. Dalton Bargo's fly out to the warning track provided plenty of time for Tears put Tennessee back in front, 3-2 with just one out.

With two outs, Moore mashed a two-run, no doubter over the wall in center that opened up a 5-2 lead for the Vols, creating more separation.

After Marcus Phillips, who came in relief of Sechrist in the seventh, pitched a 1-2-3 frame, Tennessee loaded the bases and a wild pitch added some insurance and put the Vols ahead 6-2.

Vanderbilt got a run back in the eighth to trim its deficit to 6-3 and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded, but Phillips got out of the jam, fielding a hard hit ball from Matthew Polk for the throw out at first.

Phillips capped an impressive relief outing with another game-saving performance in the bottom of the ninth, allowing another run but closing the door on the Commodores for good.