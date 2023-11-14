Tennessee shot 45.8% from the field and more than 40% from 3-point range while edging out Wofford (2-1) on the board, 37-34 with Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan James leading with seven rebounds a piece.

The Vols (3-0), who had to hold off the Terriers' hot 3-point shooting at different points in the first half and early in the second, pulled away behind strong performances from Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey .

Fresh off of a 10-point road win at Wisconsin , No. 7 Tennessee returned to Food City Center on Tuesday night for its last tuneup before a daunting stretch next week at the Maui Invitational, beating Wofford, 82-61.

Wofford may have given Tennessee more trouble than it anticipated, but the Vols managed to still look dominant even on an off night.

It took Tennessee less than 30 seconds to score.



The Vols won the opening tip and immediately paid it off with a James 3-pointer before Vescovi added another on the next trip to the offensive end to take a 6-0 lead.

Wofford answered from deep to cut Tennessee's lead down to 6-3 then both teams went scoreless for nearly three minutes. Corey Tripp ended the drought for the Terriers out of a timeout, then Vescovi clapped back to extend the Vols' lead to 8-5.

Wofford finished off a long possession to pull within three before Gainey scored his first points with a 3-pointer to pull ahead, 13-7 with 12 minutes, 35 seconds to go in the first half.

Wofford continued to hang around, though. Tennessee another two-plys minutes without a basket and the Terriers took advantage. Tripp's jumper made it a one possession game at 18-16 with less than nine minutes remaining.

Gainey drove to the basket and put up a tough shot that fell through and Jahmai Mashack followed it up with his second score but Chase Cormier knocked down a corner 3-pointer that again cut Tennessee's advantage down to two.

Wofford had opportunities to tie or take its first lead but Zakai Zeigler connected on a timely three from the top of the key that created some separation three minutes, 40 seconds before halftime.

Gainey made two key plays on both ends, first on offense with a 3-pointer and then a steal that he dished to Knecht for a layup as part of a 8-2 Tennessee run that swelled its lead to 31-23.

Wofford opened the second half with a Jackson Sivills 3-pointer but Tennessee responded quickly with back-to-back scores from Aidoo and Knecht.

The early layup from Knecht opened up 6 points in the first three minutes of the half for Tennessee's leading scorer, who entered the game averaging 20.5 points through two games. It also helped the Vols take a double-digit lead at 44-34.

Wofford's 3-point shooting kept the Terriers in it, but Tennessee had enough answers. When Cormier scored a three to get the deficit back down to single digits, Tobe Awaka had a put-back. Knecht rattled in a jumper that suddenly had the Vols up 51-42 with 11 minutes, 49 seconds left.

The sequence jump-started a 13-2 run for Tennessee that allowed the Vols to go up 60-46 at the nine minute mark. Wofford never got within less than nine points the rest of the way.

Vescovi and Aidoo provided the exclamation points with a 3-pointer and dunk in the final five minutes, respectively.