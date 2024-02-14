Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8) in scoring with 12 points while Davontae Davis , Jalen Graham , Jeremiah Davenport and Khalif Battle had 8 points each.

The Vols shot 56.9% from the field and another 87.5% at the charity stripe, making the most of all of their scoring opportunities.

Jonas Aidoo , who was relatively quiet in his previous two outings, paced Tennessee (18-6, 8-3 SEC) in scoring with 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

The result was a convincing 92-63 victory to end a two-game road tilt and stay in the SEC regular season title race. It was Tennessee's first win at Bud Walton Arena since the 2008-09 season.

Four days removed from an uncharacteristic road loss at Texas A&M where the Vols struggled defensively, on the boards and at the free throw line, they had their way nearly every area against Arkansas .

Tennessee looked like its old self in Fayetteville late Wednesday and it couldn't have come at a better time.

After falling behind early against Texas A&M and never quite catching up, Tennessee showed more of an offensive punch in the early-going of the first half against at Arkansas.

The Vols scored first and traded baskets with the Razorbacks in the first five minutes with 3-pointers from Knecht and James while Arkansas tallied three from deep, including two from Mark to lead 13-12.

In off the bench out of the first media timeout, Gainey hit a long jumper to put the Vols in front, 16-15 with just under 14 minutes left in the first half. He added another exactly a minute later to give Tennessee a three-point advantage.

Davenport evened the score at 18-18 with Arkansas' fourth three of the half but the Vols answered with a 8-0 scoring stretch, highlighted by scores from Aidoo and Knecht to swell their lead to double digits at 30-20 with eight minutes, 47 seconds to go in the half.

Keyon Menifield Jr. ended the Razorbacks' scoring drought but it only temporarily quelled Tennessee as Knecht used a drive to the basket that he finished with a dunk to pull ahead by 10 for the second time, 32-22.

Arkansas didn't go away, though. The Razorbacks pulled within three at 32-28 as part of their own 6-0 run inside of five minutes before a James' and-1 and ensuing free throw pushed the Vols lead to 35-28.

Arkansas cut its deficit to three for a second time only for Tennessee to use a couple of forced turnovers to score on the other end, including a Gainey steal and layup that he was fouled on. His free throw pushed the lead to 40-32 with three minutes, 15 seconds remaining.

Tennessee led by eight at the break, but a review during halftime of an Arkansas score that was previously wiped off the board because of an interference at the rim call on Graham that was added back to trim the Vols' advantage to 46-40.

Tennessee opened its largest lead to that point at 11 less than two minutes into second half after Knecht started the period with a layup and Zeigler laced a deep three. It was stretched to 12 with the Vols' eighth dunk of the game, this one from Aidoo to lead 54-42.

Menifield provided Arkansas with a little momentum, connecting on a three but Gainey, like he did in the first half, ignited a spark after coming off of the bench in the second. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers that put Tennessee ahead 64-47 with 14 minutes, 13 seconds left in regulation.

Gainey's kick-start was part of a 15-2 run that all but decided the rest of the game, giving Tennessee a commanding 22-point lead that it never looked back from.

Arkansas spent the rest of the half trying to push back, but it was never able to make a significant run at the Vols' lead as they shot more than 60% from the field and 42% from three-point range over the final 20 minutes.