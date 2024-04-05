Kirby Connell and Chris Stamos got the ball to pitch the final 2.2 innings and didn't give up a run.

In relief, Aaron Combs stepped up and provided stability. He allowed just one run despite it being scored after his exit. He went four full innings and gave up only three hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Due to the hot bats to start on both sides, neither starter made it past 1.1 innings of work. For Tennessee, AJ Causey was pinned with eight earned runs on eight hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Moore, Blake Burke , Tears and Cal Stark all had multiple hits, as well. The team finished with 10 knocks.

The Vols got home runs from Kavares Tears and Christian Moore in the first and second innings respectively to score four of their five runs.

Tennessee (24-6, 5-5 SEC) was held scoreless after plating five in this time, though, while the Tigers (18-11, 2-8) had enough to take the series-opening win.

The Vols fell 9-5 after the teams combined for 13 runs in the opening two innings.

There was no lack of offense in the first game between Tennessee and Auburn .

Tennessee wasted no time jumping on Auburn starter Dylan Watts. Moore quickly hit a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Burke hit him home with a double of his own. Then, Tears lifted a ball well over the wall to make it a 3-0 game in the middle of the first inning.

Causey got the ball for the Vols to start and quickly retired a pair of batters. However, things spiraled from there.

First, the Tigers used a solo shot to get on the board. Then, three straight singles pushed across another. Finally, a three-run shot tacked on a fifth run to give Auburn a 5-3 advantage after the first frame.

In the second, Moore drove in himself and Stark with one down on a home run to center. This chased Watts after 1.1 innings of work and five allowed runs and tied the game back up at five.

Tennessee would load the bases but couldn't push in any additional support. Dean Curley worked a full count after going down 0-2 in the count but ultimately chased a pitch to strike out and end the half inning.

Causey saw his night end in the second, as well. He allowed a run and with two more runners on and was ultimately pulled. Combs came in to relieve him and let up two more runs that would be tacked onto Causey's line.

This made it an 8-5 game in the favor of Auburn after just two innings.

In the top of the third, Tennessee got a walk from Hunter Ensley and a second single from Stark to put two aboard. However, the Vols couldn't capitalize as Stark stole second and drew the throw but Ensley was caught trying to take home on the same play. This was the first time in the game that a run wasn't scored in a half inning.

Combs responded with a dominant inning to sit down the Tigers in order, though, and keep the score as a three-run deficit.

This score would hold as the pitching for both sides stepped up. Combs eventually was pulled with runners on the corners and one out in the sixth. Entering behind him was Connell. He gave up a sacrifice fly to push one across and make it a four-run disadvantage.

While the Vols' bats continued to cool down, Stamos entered on the mound to put down Auburn in order in the eighth.

Tennessee couldn't get any additional runs across in the ninth, though, and fell by four runs.