Tennessee took down Georgia Southern 74-56, but it wasn't due to a solid showing in the second half. The Vols were outscored in the final 20 minutes by 10. Here's what head coach Rick Barnes said about the collapse.

On his least favorite part of the second half

Barnes: "Playing the older players. We talked about it, when you play games like this, I've always believed in being transparent and honest, you take Jonas (Aidoo) - who by the way I thought played a terrific basketball game. Really happy with our young guys. We talked a lot about those guys being ready to play. They haven't played much. I thought they were good. You go back, I think the starters were 4-for-23, I think they had 11 of the 19 turnovers. The way they came out to start the second half, honestly, extremely disappointed because they should've come out the same way we started the game. We talked about it, obviously. We talked about its a natural let down that it can be. It goes back to being consistent, disciplined, mental toughness and all that. We didn't get it done in the second half and we talked from the beginning that these guys being the kind of leaders that we want them to be. It goes back to consistency. We've got to know what we'll get from those older guys for 40 minutes, not just 20 minutes."

On if he's disappointed he's had to harp on consistency as much as he has

Barnes: "It is disappointing. It is. At this time, with as many games as our older guys have played, it's disappointing. It is. Because we believe in them. We have confidence. They've got to do it. We've got to know every night. It's not about making shots, it's about playing good basketball. Defensively, we were terrible to start the second half. Just really did the one thing I think is a major flaw with teams that are inconsistent. You just don't respect yourself in terms of coming out and saying this is a chance to get better. Everybody talks about respecting your opponent, I think you've got to have great respect for yourself every night. You do that by the way you handle the game and take care of the game and do what you need to do. When you don't do that, it gets back to you what you put into it. The game has always done that. Again, I'm just disappointed the younger guys didn't get a chance out there to play the minutes we left for them to play."

