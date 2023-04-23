A year ago, Tennessee entered its series vs. Vanderbilt as the nation's top-ranked team.

The Vols ultimately swept the three-game slate in Nashville to cement themself as the undisputed No. 1 team in the country.

However, just one season later, Tennessee found itself in a drastically different situation. Instead of facing the Commodores in an attempt to stay atop the standings, the Vols were forced to use the series as a chance to keep the season alive.

With the pressure of its slow start looming, Tennessee (26-14, 8-10 SEC) still managed to take all three games over Vanderbilt (29-11, 13-5) due to a 10-5 win on Sunday.

Similar to Saturday's win, the Vols grabbed game three off the back of an early-inning two-out rally.

In the bottom of the second, Tennessee jumped out to a 5-0 lead due to RBI from Jake Kendro, Maui Ahuna and a home run by Hunter Ensley.

The Vols continued to score in bunches in the fifth inning, as well.

Following Ensley's second home run of the day, Tennessee continued to pour it on for four total runs in the inning. Griffin Merritt and Zane Denton were responsible for the other RBI.

The only additional run in the game came off the bat of Merritt as he left the yard on a solo shot in the seventh.

As a team, the Vols batted .333 overall and .364 with two outs. This included an average of .444 with runners on and .455 with runners in scoring position.

While Tennessee jumped out to a big lead on Saturday, Chase Dollander silenced Vanderbilt's bats. On Sunday, Drew Beam played the same role.

He ultimately pitched 6.2 innings while throwing 101 pitches. This resulted in just one earned run during the match coming on his last pitch of the outing.

He allowed just six hits in his time on the mound and struck out three, as well.

However, following Beam's departure, it began to get dicey.

In relief, Seth Halvorsen took over for the final out of the seventh inning. A Denton error allowed one run to cross before he got out of the inning. Then, in the eighth, he gave up three additional runs to let the Vols' lead slip to just five runs.

After being pulled, Kirby Connell entered and allowed two runners to reach base due to a Kendro error and single. Aaron Combs was the next on the bump but walked the first batter he faced to load the bases for the dangerous RJ Schreck.

Despite giving Vanderbilt a window of opportunity, Combs slammed the door shut with a strikeout to keep the Commodores at bay.

In the ninth, Chase Burns entered in an attempt to close the game after dominating in extra innings on Friday.

He quickly silenced the Commodores in the form of 1-2-3 inning

The win over Vanderbilt marks the team's second consecutive sweep over the Commodores. The Vols' seven-straight wins over their in-state rival are the most since reaching eight in the 1994 season.

Next, Tennessee will face Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville.

Following the mid-week clash, the Vols will host Mississippi State in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for a three-game set over the weekend.