Tennessee cornerback Rickey Gibson III plans to enter transfer portal

Tennessee football is possibly losing one of its starting cornerbacks to the transfer portal.
Rising junior Rickey Gibson III is reportedly (On3) planning to enter the portal when the spring window opens. The window begins on April 16 and will close on April 25.
He played in 12 games last season after missing the season opener due to injury.
As a sophomore, Gibson broke out as a part of one of the best secondaries in the country. He totaled 32 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss on the 2024 season.
He was credited with five passes defended and one forced fumble.
As a freshman in 2023, Gibson played in 13 games. He recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss. He broke up one pass.
As a part of the 2023, class, Gibson was given a four-star rating. He was the No. 25 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 47 cornerback in the country.
His departure opens up one of the starting jobs at cornerback for the Vols. Opposite of him, junior Jermod McCoy is set to return.
This leaves defensive backs Jalen McMurray, Kaleb Beasley and Marcus Goree Jr. as returners who could grab the spot.
