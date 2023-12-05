Aidoo paced Tennessee (5-3) in scoring with a career-high 17 points along with eight rebounds while Josiah-Jordan James totaled 15 points. The Vols shot better than 47% from the field

With their full roster available for the first time four games, the No. 17 Vols used a strong close to the first half and a career night from forward Jonas Aidoo to beat George Mason , 87-66 and snap a three-game skid at Food City Center.

Tennessee was back on its home floor for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday.

Both teams traded baskets in the first five minutes. Keyshawn Hall put George Mason up with five early points before a Dalton Knecht 3-pointer and a layup from Aidoo gave Tennessee its first lead.

In his first appearance since the Kansas game two weeks ago, Tobe Awaka added to the Vols' advantage with a score out of the first media timeout and James drove from the corner and scored to put Tennessee ahead 15-10 with less than 11 minutes left in the first half.

Freddie Dilione V, who had also missed the previous four games with an injury, made an impact once he entered the game midway through the half with a layup that added to the Vols' lead at 17-14 but Tennessee settled into a two-plus minute scoring drought after.

It was answered by Zakai Zeigler, whose first points came on a deep 3-pointer to extend the lad to 20-14 with seven minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the half. It was followed up by a three from Aidoo.

After George Mason answered with back-to-back scores, Zeigler connected on another 3-pointer to open up a 26-19 lead as the clock ticked inside of six minutes. It helped Tennessee build a 39-26 lead at the intermission.

Tennessee opened the second half with three-straight scoring possessions with scores from Aidoo and Knecht as the Vols held George Mason scoreless on the defensive end for the first two minutes.

Hall's corner three provided the Patriots with their first points of the period but it was quickly answered by Aidoo who scored on back-to-back possessions, including on an and-1 to put Tennessee up 51-29.

Aidoo scored eight points in the first three minutes of the half and it opened the way for a rout, allowing Rick Barnes to use his bench the rest of the way. Tennessee was able to get 32 of its 87 points from the bench with Awaka leading the way with his own career high in points at 11.