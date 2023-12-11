Tennessee DB Tamarion McDonald enters transfer portal
Tennessee's secondary continues its post-regular season overhaul.
After Doneiko Slaughter and Da'Shawn Rucker entered the transfer portal on Monday, Tamarion McDonald became the latest defensive back to transfer.
McDonald is the sixth member of the Vols' secondary to enter the portal.
A Memphis native, McDonald was a four-star prospect in Tennessee's 2019 signing class.
McDonald has started every game since the beginning of the 2022 season, including 10 games at the STAR position this past season, finishing fifth on the defense with 40 total tackles and he was tied for third in passes defended with five.
He accounted for four pass breakups and one interception.
McDonald has appeared in 42 games with 24 starts, totaling 116 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups and one fumble recovery over four seasons.
In addition to McDonald, Tennessee's secondary departures now include Slaughter, Rucker, Jack Luttrell, Brandon Turnage and Warren Burrell. Defensive lineman Tyler Baron and offensive linemen Addison Nichols and Mo Clipper Jr. entered the portal last week.
