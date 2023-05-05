Make it nine-straight for Tennessee baseball.

The No. 18 Vols extended their win streak against Georgia, turning a one-run lead into a convincing 12-3 rout to take the series opener on Friday at Foley Field.

Six different Tennessee batters recorded one or more RBIs while Christian Moore and Zane Denton combined for three home runs.

Pitcher Camden Sewell (4-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, tossing a strikeout and allowing just three hits in 2.2 innings of work.

Christian Scott paid off runners with an RBI single that scored Dylan Dreiling and put Tennessee up 1-0 in the top of the second. Will David answered with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom half to even the score at 1-1.

Tennessee (32-14, 12-10 SEC) responded in the third with runners on the corners and no outs, setting up Blake Burke for a sac-fly RBI to center that scored Hunter Ensley from third to put the Vols back in front, 2-1.

Georgia (25-21, 8-14) threatned in the fifth, loading the bases and forcing Tennessee to make a pitching change. Relievers Kirby Connell and Camden Sewell combined for two strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the inning unscathed and keep the Vols' lead intact heading into the sixth.

After going scoreless for four-straight innings, Tennessee made the most of its opportunities in the seventh, scoring runs on RBIs from Dickey and Burke before Moore sent a two-run shot into left to swell the Vols' lead to 6-1.

Scott added his second RBI to bring another run across and cap a five-run frame.

Georgia used a pair of home runs to get two runs back, but Moore added some insurance with his second homer in the ninth. Denton added another for two runs two at-bats later, headlining another five-run inning.

Tennessee will go for its third-straight conference series win in Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.